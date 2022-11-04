Read full article on original website
Virginia Pulls Away from GW in 4th Quarter, Coach Mox Wins Big in Debut
UVA outscored George Washington 31-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 85-59 season-opening win
virginiasports.com
Virginia Erases Halftime Deficit to Down George Washington 85-59
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (1-0) team opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-59 victory against George Washington (0-1) on Monday (Nov. 7) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team (13-7) earned one of eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams for the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. The Cavaliers will take on Iowa (11-7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. No. 2 seed Northwestern (17-4), the host team, will face the winner of a play-in game between Miami University (13-7) and Rider (15-5) at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winners of the two Friday games will play on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 2 p.m.
virginiasports.com
Brown Leads Cavaliers Past Pitt, Virginia Advances to ACC Semifinal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On the back of an incredible performance from Holden Brown in goal, No. 14 Virginia (10-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) kept its eighth clean sheet of the season to advance to the semifinal round of the ACC tournament following a 1-0 victory over No. 24 Pitt (8-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) on a rainy Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium.
virginiasports.com
Taylor In a Good Place As Opener Arrives
CHARLOTTESVILLE — She averaged 12.8 points per game in 2021-22, the most of any player on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. But senior Camryn Taylor remembers few of the highlights, or much of anything else, from her abbreviated first season at UVA. “It’s just a blur,”...
virginiasports.com
No. 18 Virginia Opens Season Tonight Against North Carolina Central
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 18 Virginia hosts North Carolina Central in its 2022-23 season opener on Monday, Nov. 7. Tipoff for the nonconference game at John Paul Jones Arena is slated for 9 p.m. on Regional Sports Networks. For Openers. • UVA begins its 117th season of men’s basketball,...
Virginia Picks Up Commitment From Talented Georgia Safety Caleb Hardy
6'3" safety Caleb Hardy announced his commitment to UVA on Sunday
virginiasports.com
Virginia Falls to Texas in Dual Meet
AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 9 Virginia men’s and No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving teams fell to No. 2 Texas men’s and No. 3 Texas women’s swimming & diving teams on Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. The teams...
virginiasports.com
Coach Mox Era Begins on Monday Against George Washington
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season by hosting George Washington on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. PLEASE NOTE THE 5 PM START TIME. Early versions of the season schedule listed an earlier tip time for the contest. Also note that due to the men’s basketball game later that evening, the stands must be cleared immediately following the conclusion of the game.
virginiasports.com
Cavaliers Come Up Just Short Against No. 17 UNC
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A UVA offense missing its top three wide receivers gained 418 yards, totaled 25 first downs and scored 28 points Saturday afternoon. Against No. 17 North Carolina, that wasn’t quite enough before a crowd of 44,156 at Scott Stadium. UNC, led by quarterback Drake Maye...
streakingthelawn.com
Everything UVA football’s coaching staff said after the 31-28 loss to North Carolina
After the Virginia Cavaliers fell to 3-6 today against the North Carolina Tar Heels, the Wahoo coaching staff addressed the media regarding today’s result and what they saw from the team’s performance. Head Coach Tony Elliott. On the growth he saw from the team today:. “I did [see...
Look: Young Virginia Fan Isn't Going To Be Riding Back Home In The Car
During the third quarter of this Saturday's game between North Carolina and Virginia, a young fan stole the spotlight by sliding down a muddy hill. The young Virginia fan that was having fun already had his face painted for the game. However, the face paint had its thunder stolen by the absurd amount of mud on his back and shorts.
Centre Daily
Fans Were Hot During Arkansas Loss to Liberty from Beginning to End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It was a day of high emotion around the state of Arkansas during and following the Razorback 21-19 loss to the Liberty Flames on Homecoming. Below is a sample of some of the things fans had to say. HOGS FEED:. NOW THAT ARKANSAS RAN OFF HARSIN,...
WHSV
Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
Some of the Best Fried Chicken in Virginia Actually Comes from a Small Town Gas Station
Sometimes you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run
A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
cvillecountry.com
Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads
RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
Virginia State Police investigate Louisa I-64 crash that killed Charlottesville man, woman left with serious injuries
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Traffic switch coming Nov. 12-13 on diverging diamond interchange
The diverging diamond interchange on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville is nearing completion and traffic will be switched to the final configuration during the weekend of Nov. 12-13. Beginning at 9 p.m. Nov. 12, U.S. 250 will be closed under the I-64 overpasses while the...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
