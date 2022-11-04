ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

virginiasports.com

Virginia Erases Halftime Deficit to Down George Washington 85-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball (1-0) team opened the 2022-23 season with an 85-59 victory against George Washington (0-1) on Monday (Nov. 7) at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers trailed 34-30 at the half and by six points early in the third quarter but outscored...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia field hockey team (13-7) earned one of eight at-large bids into the field of 18 teams for the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship. The Cavaliers will take on Iowa (11-7) on Friday, Nov. 11 at 3:30 p.m. ET at Lakeside Field in Evanston, Ill. No. 2 seed Northwestern (17-4), the host team, will face the winner of a play-in game between Miami University (13-7) and Rider (15-5) at 1 p.m. on Friday. The winners of the two Friday games will play on Sunday (Nov. 13) at 2 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Brown Leads Cavaliers Past Pitt, Virginia Advances to ACC Semifinal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – On the back of an incredible performance from Holden Brown in goal, No. 14 Virginia (10-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) kept its eighth clean sheet of the season to advance to the semifinal round of the ACC tournament following a 1-0 victory over No. 24 Pitt (8-4-5, 3-2-3 ACC) on a rainy Sunday evening at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Taylor In a Good Place As Opener Arrives

CHARLOTTESVILLE — She averaged 12.8 points per game in 2021-22, the most of any player on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team. But senior Camryn Taylor remembers few of the highlights, or much of anything else, from her abbreviated first season at UVA. “It’s just a blur,”...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Falls to Texas in Dual Meet

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 9 Virginia men’s and No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving teams fell to No. 2 Texas men’s and No. 3 Texas women’s swimming & diving teams on Saturday at the Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center. The teams...
AUSTIN, TX
virginiasports.com

Coach Mox Era Begins on Monday Against George Washington

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season by hosting George Washington on Monday, Nov. 7, at 5 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. PLEASE NOTE THE 5 PM START TIME. Early versions of the season schedule listed an earlier tip time for the contest. Also note that due to the men’s basketball game later that evening, the stands must be cleared immediately following the conclusion of the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

Cavaliers Come Up Just Short Against No. 17 UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A UVA offense missing its top three wide receivers gained 418 yards, totaled 25 first downs and scored 28 points Saturday afternoon. Against No. 17 North Carolina, that wasn’t quite enough before a crowd of 44,156 at Scott Stadium. UNC, led by quarterback Drake Maye...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Police arrest Orange man in Oct. 18 hit-and-run

A male suspect has been charged and arrested in connection to a hit-and-run case involving a bicyclist in Charlottesville. John Dean Sherwin, 31, of Orange, faces a felony hit-and-run charge in the Oct. 18 incident on East High Street. A witness had called in a report of a cyclist who...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cvillecountry.com

Charlottesville man dies, city woman seriously injured, in interstate crash near Zion Crossroads

RICHMOND (WINA) – State Police report a Charlottesville man is dead, and a woman seriously injured, in a single-vehicle crash on I-64 early Thursday morning near Zion Crossroads. A trooper says 51-year old Anthony Lee Heim of Charlottesville was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram east at the 137 mile-marker –just east of the Palmyra exit — shortly after 1 Thursday morning when he ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing seat belt and died at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

