Kate Middleton And Prince William Had An Adorable Reaction When A Little Girl Crashed Their Speech Dressed As A Princess

It’s not every day that a little girl who wants to grow up to be a princess gets to meet an actual princess. When little Callie Rose was at an event where Kate Middleton and Prince William were in attendance, the little girl interrupted the Prince of Wales in a heartwarming way.

This all happened while the Prince and Princess were in Scarborough on November 3 to talk about the cost of living crisis, and launch funding that will support children’s mental health with a program led by the Royal Foundation, People reported. Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast got an adorable video of the interruption. It’s so cute, check it out:

See more

Clearly, the couple was not phased by the little distraction in their speech. The Prince welcomed Callie Rose. Then she walked toward another person, he chuckled and waved at the little girl as he continued talking about the importance of the work the community was doing.

The two royals also had a one-on-one interaction with Callie Rose at the event. She looked overjoyed to be meeting them, and she had some gifts for the couple as well. That moment was also captured by the radio channel as well, check it out:

See more

In the video, Middleton kneels down to chat with Callie Rose. The little girl is holding a sign and flowers, and the Princess of Whales looks overjoyed to be speaking with her. Prince William compliments her “gorgeous sparkly dress,” and Middleton thanks her for the beautiful flowers.

(Image credit: Photo by Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Princess then asked Callie Rose which flower is her favorite, and the three had a brief conversation about the various flowers in the bouquet. Clearly, this little girl's day had been made, and the royal couple seemed to appreciate the interaction as well.

Middleton and Prince William, who are also parents of three young kids , also spent time with other children throughout the day, visiting various charities and a nursery. They also spent time outside interacting with the general public, posing for photos, and chatting with those who came out to see them. Based on this photo it looks like Middleton chatted with a few more little ones who came out to meet the princess.

(Image credit: Photo by Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The couple has had many fun interactions with the public, celebrities and their families throughout the year. Adding this one to the list makes me happy because that little girl’s life seemed to be made by meeting the princess and prince.

It’s not just this little girl who gets awestruck when meeting the royals though. Rami Malek once told a story about sitting behind them at the No Time To Die premiere , saying the experience was “rad.” Along with Malek, Tom Felton met the royal couple over Christmas, thanking them for inviting him and his mum to the event.

Along with fun interactions with some fabulous actors, the royals have also told fun stories about the family. For example, last year Middleton was amused by the Queen’s insistence on cutting a cake with a sword .

While the Prince and Princess of Whales are traveling around, helping fundraise, and meeting little princesses, the fictionalized version of their family is about to return to Netflix and the fall TV schedule . So along with following the royal family's whereabouts in real life, you can also watch the latest season of The Crown on November 9 with a Netflix subscription .