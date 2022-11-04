ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

familytravelgo.com

2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions

Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
findingnwa.com

Hollywood Lands in the Ozark Hills

Northwest Arkansas-based horror, rom-com and thriller films, take one. Written and directed by Neil LaBute, House of Darkness, starring actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville. The film is a reimagining of Dracula with plenty of Gothic vibes supplied by the Dromborg Castle.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thecomeback.com

Another Arkansas food exec arrested, this time for entering home uninvited and sleeping in woman’s bed

Fayetteville, Arkansas is apparently not the best city for high-up executives at multimillion-dollar food companies. In September, following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game, Beyond Meat chief operating officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and third-degree battery for an incident that saw him allegedly bite the nose of a man in a Fayetteville parking garage. (Ramsey was suspended by Beyond Meat and then later left the company.)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Storm damages homes, trees in Carroll County, Ark.

GREEN FOREST, Ark. (KY3) - Emergency management is working to assess damage from Friday night’s storms in Carroll County. The storm damaged homes and trees near Green Forest around 7:30 p.m. The storm also downed several power lines. Emergency management officials report no injuries. KY3 viewers also reported several...
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Wind damage and flash flood concern growing for Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee has growing concerns over damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding that could all be possible Friday evening.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

A hunter is rescued from a tree stand in Barry County, Mo.

NEAR SHELL KNOB, Mo. (KY3) -A deer hunter is okay after a rescue in Barry County that took almost two hours. The Central Crossing Fire Protection District reports the hunter’s tree stand failed Sunday morning. The stand is about 20 to 25 feet up in the air. Newly acquired...
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Barry County, Mo., man killed in pedestrian crash near Bentonville, Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ar. (KY3) - A man from Barry County, Mo., died after he was hit by a car on the interstate near Bentonville, Arkansas. According to a report from the Arkansas Division of Public Safety, it happened on I-49 Thursday night near Bentonville. Investigators say 92-year-old William Wright, from Washburn, Mo., was in a crash on the interstate. As he was trying to cross the road, a car then struck him. Wright died at the scene.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Couple transferred to Federal Custody, charged Kidnapping and Murder of Pregnant Ark. Woman

Full Press Conference, Benton Co. Ark. Sheriff’s office, Nov 3, 2022. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Missouri) — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman. Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in separate criminal complaints signed on...
PINEVILLE, MO

