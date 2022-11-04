Read full article on original website
disneyfanatic.com
Storm Update: DeSantis Declares State of Emergency for Disney World County
The latest name storm of the 2022 Hurricane Season has formed, and it is still heading for Walt Disney World. According to the latest advisories, the storm is expected to take a sharp left turn, crossing The Bahamas and making landfall in Florida Thursday. Hurricane watches are now in effect for Central Florida counties.
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
Florida Destination Mentioned on List of U.S. Tours That Americans Should Take
The United States has much to offer for people who want to see beautiful places and experience unique things. That's true even if you have already seen some of what the United States has to offer. One doesn't have to travel overseas to experience varied tours that educate and entertain. There are plenty in the United States and also in Florida.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Everyday Eats
TripAdvisor found the most popular U.S. restaurants serving 'great food that won’t break the bank.'
Here’s Why Americans are Moving to Florida
Florida is currently the third-largest state and number-one destination for Americans looking to move into a new home. Florida has traditionally enjoyed a disproportionate influence on American policy, and current trends could only exacerbate this situation.
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
A hurricane watch is in effect for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you also happen to love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are well-known for serving delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22
The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
WESH
Supporters come out to see DeSantis at Melbourne stop
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage in Melbourne just after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s the first day of his four-day Don't Tread on Florida tour, leading right up to Election Day on Tuesday. Speaking to more than 2,000 supporters at the American Muscle...
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $1 million ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Florida Publix grocery store
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A spokesperson for the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday morning that a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Hillsborough County. The quick pick ticket reportedly matched five of the numbers but didn't match the sixth number, which is the Powerball, in...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are Central Florida’s early voting figures ahead of Election Day
Election Day is Tuesday, and those who didn’t vote by mail or come out for early voting will have their final chance to cast a ballot in the 2022 midterm elections. As of Monday evening, here are the numbers for Central Florida’s early voters and mail-in ballots. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Central Florida residents purchasing tickets for $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — You have one more day to buy your ticket for a chance to take home the largest lottery jackpot ever. Right now, the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $1.6 billion. What happens when the jackpot gets that big? People who normally don't play the...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
fox35orlando.com
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Monday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
Tracking Nicole: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. -In anticipation of Subtropical Storm Nicole, on-beach driving will be restricted at Porpoise Point beginning Monday, Nov. 7. The remaining vehicular access ramps will be restricted beginning Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 3 p.m. These restrictions will be imposed for the duration of the storm.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Laws You Need to Know Before You Travel to Orlando
If you’re planning a trip to The Most Magical Place on Earth or even to another theme park in Orlando, chances are you’ve done a bit of research and preparation already. But, whether you’re heading to the Sunshine State for business or pleasure, there is some information that is truly critical to know — and could prevent you from getting into legal trouble, too! Make sure you’re aware of these 5 laws you need to know before you travel to Orlando.
This Town in Florida Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Florida, you should add the following town to your list.
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
