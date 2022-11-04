Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Makes Baffling Comment After Lakers Loss: "I Don't Know Whose Job It Is To Distribute The Ball."
The Lakers are 2-7 on the season so far, a start that many fans and experts saw coming weeks before opening night. What they didn't see coming, however, was the resurgence of Russell Westbrook, who has done a complete 180 since agreeing to come off the bench for L.A. Russ...
Yardbarker
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Lebron James is trying to compensate for lack of shooting
One former Los Angeles Lakers player had an incredibly brutal assessment of how the current team is playing around LeBron James so far this season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for the Lakers’ 2020 championship team, said he thinks James is trying to do too much to compensate for the lack of shooting around him.
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
Yardbarker
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
Yardbarker
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy. In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.
Yardbarker
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Yardbarker
Knicks Obi Toppin Vs. (Coach) Brunson: From ‘Conflict’ to ‘Cool’?
The New York Knicks would certainly prefer to keep this sort of thing “to the family” - pun intended. But the understandable frustration amid a subpar start has some disappointment and anger boiling over …. And that is hopefully the beginning and the end of “Obi Toppin vs....
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return
Even as the Kyrie Irving controversy continues to make headlines, there has been a segment of fans who looked have now added a humorous angle to the whole fiasco. While Irving's retweet promoting an anti-semitic film caused quite an uproar on social media, the ramifications were even worse, especially for the point guard, who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games without pay.
Yardbarker
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."
Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
Yardbarker
The Dallas Mavericks Might Be Receiving An Inconsistent Star
The Dallas Mavericks put the Brooklyn Nets away on Monday night, defeating Kevin Durant and his squad with a painful 96-94 win in New York. Luka Doncic and his team are now 6-3 and really coming together. Doncic is of course the main star of the team but there are...
Yardbarker
Fans Rip The Los Angeles Lakers Apart After Losing To The Utah Jazz: "We Simply Don't Have Enough"
The Los Angeles Lakers season is going from bad to worse as they fell to 2-8 with another loss at the hands of the Utah Jazz today. While Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis both had strong performances, the Lakers' defense was absolutely pathetic as the Jazz won the game 139-116. LeBron James didn't play this game on the second night of a back-to-back.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Asked Referee If He Bet On FanDuel And Was Handed A Technical Foul
Ja Morant is one of the most entertaining and funny players in the modern NBA. The whole world got to see that last season as Morant had a breakout season with the Grizzlies. Not only did Memphis have the second-best record in the NBA with Ja in MVP talks, but they were also the team that wasn't afraid of anyone or anything. This season, that includes the referees.
Yardbarker
Mike Conley Jr on Jazz: ‘I’ve Loved Every Second of Being on This Team’
After trading away Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neale, point guard Mike Conley Jr. was the only Jazz starter from last season who remained. It wasn’t supposed to be pretty. But so far, it’s been a work of basketball art behind the likes of forwards Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk, guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton, and yes, Conley.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Plan Protest Outside Crypto.com Arena: "We Will Make Jeanie And Rob Do Something. They’ve Been Hiding Long Enough."
The Los Angeles Lakers have started their opening 10 games of the season with a very poor 2-8 record. The Lakers look like longshots to even make the playoffs at this point as the front office has failed to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with good talent amidst injury concerns for their two star players in recent seasons.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If The Utah Jazz Are For Real After They Become No. 1 Seed In The West: "The Best Tanking Team I've Ever Seen"
The Utah Jazz blew the Los Angeles Lakers out to doom the team wearing purple and gold to a 2-8 start to their season. While most have focused on the misfortunes of top teams like the Lakers, Warriors, Clippers, and Nets, the success stories are becoming underappreciated. The definition of...
Yardbarker
Nick Cannon Believes Kyrie Irving Is Being Dehumanized By The NBA: "This Is What You Must Do To Fall In Line"
Kyrie Irving is dominating yet another NBA season in the headlines but it's not because he has been putting in MVP-level performances for a championship-bound Brooklyn Nets team. Instead, it's because of another off-the-court scandal that is keeping him away from actually playing NBA games as the Nets struggle to win regular-season games.
Yardbarker
The Knicks Have A Nagging Problem
The New York Knicks are currently the seventh seed in the East with a 5-5 record. This is not nearly as good as fans had hoped but also not as bad as they had feared. There have been moments of greatness with this New York team and certain players – like newcomer Jalen Brunson – are looking good.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly 'Exploring' Trades That Do Not Involve Russell Westbrook
At just 2-8 on the season, it goes without saying that the Lakers had higher ambitions for this campaign. After a summer of practice and team-building, the hope was that new coach Darvin Ham would be able to implement a system that unlocked the potential of this Lakers team. The...
Yardbarker
Free Agent Kemba Walker Will Make $36 Million This Season Even If He Is Not Playing In The NBA
The NBA is one of the richest sports leagues in the world. NBA players take home millions of dollars in salaries each season. With each passing year, the salaries of players are skyrocketing, but at the end of the day, they have worked hard to earn that money. One such...
