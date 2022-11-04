ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Yardbarker

Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”

The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/4/2022

The Pelicans host the Warriors in a late battle tonight in New Orleans! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Warriors are coming off a one-point loss to the Orlando Magic last night. Stephen Curry scored 39 while Klay Thompson scored 27 in the loss. The Dubs are now just (3-6) on the season and will play a second of a back-to-back. Curry, Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins will be out for tonight due to rest. The Warriors will be without their top guys so the odds of them winning this game will be slim.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai being advised to reconsider head coaching decision

It's been a wild ride for the Nets over the first couple of weeks of the season. Not only is the team off to a 4-6 start, but the organization has already let go of Steve Nash (in a mutual decision) as head coach and suspended star point guard Kyrie Irving. Soon after the Nash departure, it was reported that the team was looking strongly at bringing back Udoka to lead the club (he was an assistant coach during the 2020-2021 season).
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance

Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Knicks Fan Counters Boston's Barrage With Car-Winning Three

The Boston Celtics sank a franchise-record 27 three-pointers in Saturday night's 133-118 victory over the New York Knicks. None of them, however, were as valuable as one earned during a timeout by someone wearing a Knicks jersey. During a pause in third quarter action, a lucky MSG spectator broke the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

No. 24 Dayton hungry ahead of opener vs. D-I newcomer Lindenwood

In a national college basketball landscape that tends to overlook and maybe even undervalue the Atlantic 10 Conference, there might be a tendency to label Dayton a "sleeper" or potential "surprise." The fact of the matter is this might be the most pressure-packed season in many years for the No....
DAYTON, OH
Yardbarker

Nets Still Working Through Final Stages of Hiring Ime Udoka as Coach

The Nets continue to work through the final stages of vetting the potential hiring of Ime Udoka as head coach, per Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Udoka has been on the Nets’ radar perhaps before they even fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, as relayed by Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA

