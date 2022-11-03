Read full article on original website
Iowa Firearms Coalition alleges voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County
The Iowa Firearms Coalition is alleging voting wrongdoing in Woodbury County.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
SIOUX CITY — Woodbury County officials confirmed Monday evening they are investigating allegations of election misconduct on the part of a poll worker in the county. Sheriff Chad Sheehan and Auditor Pat Gill both confirmed an investigation was underway regarding "personal comments" made by a poll worker about Public Measure 1, which would amend the state constitution to enshrine a right to keep and bear arms. Sheehan, who has himself endorsed the amendment, said a formal complaint was received late Monday afternoon.
kmaland.com
Meet the Candidates: DeShawne Bird-Sell
(Glenwood) -- Today, KMA News presents the final installment of our "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in Tuesday's general elections. Today's report features the write-in candidate running for Mills County attorney, DeShawne Bird-Sell. A lifelong Mills County resident, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law...
iheart.com
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas Co. man hasn’t missed working an election in 62 years at the polls
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - George Reed was a 21-year-old meter reader at M.U.D. back in 1960 when he took a day’s vacation to earn a little extra dough working at the Douglas County elections. He liked it so much that he hasn’t missed an election since. Every election since...
iheart.com
This Iowa Spot Is Driest Since Weather Records Started In 1896
(Undated) -- State Climatologist Justin Glisan says parts of northwest Iowa have now been in a drought for two years. The area has consistently missed out on rain showers, while other areas of the state have had timely rains which have kept drought conditions at bay. Not so though in Woodbury County. Part of the county near Sioux City is in exceptional drought according the this week's US Drought Monitor map.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man sentenced on federal weapons charges
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A 34-year-old man was sentenced last week to more than seven years in prison after he pled guilty to multiple firearms charges stemming from an incident at a local casino about a year ago. Andre Alexander Shupe of Council Bluffs was sentenced Thursday in federal...
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Red Oak man was arrested Friday by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. Charged with Driving Under Suspension was 43-year-old James Leroy Shirley. The Sheriff’s Office also reports two accidents. 37-year-old Lacey Cochrane, of Glenwood, was driving a 2021 Ford near the intersection of 250th Street and Quandt Road on Saturday. The Sheriff’s Office on Sunday received a report of a rollover accident. Upon arrival there were no occupants of the vehicle which had lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled and came to rest on the driver’s side. Alcoholic beverages and coolers were thrown from the vehicle, but the driver appeared unharmed.
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
Southern Poverty Law Center
Omaha Police Cancel Deal With Far Right-Linked Gun Shop
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) in Nebraska confirmed to Hatewatch it has permanently scrapped a proposed equipment swap with a far right-linked gun shop. 88 Tactical is a large gun range and store on the outskirts of Omaha where “civilians as well as law enforcement and military personnel” train, according to its website. In 2017, Hatewatch reported that 88 Tactical and the anti-Muslim Global Faith Institute invited anti-Muslim ex-FBI agent and author John Guandolo to Nebraska. In August, Hatewatch reported on the emails surrounding the exchange and local Nebraska activists’ concerns over the deal. They called attention to what they say is the business’s use of far-right imagery. Activists further voiced concerns over an 88 Tactical instructor Devin Crinklaw, who also works as an OPD officer and has espoused anti-Muslim views on social media. Hatewatch reported on those posts in the August article.
kjan.com
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
KETV.com
KETV Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby's winter weather outlook for Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — How much snow will Nebraska get this winter?. KETV NewsWatch 7 Chief Meteorologist Bill Randby breaks down the outlook for the season, including why the Omaha area can expect big temperature swings, snow in February and March and about average cold. After winter conditions last year...
KETV.com
MECA announces ticket sales for Terence 'Bud' Crawford's Omaha fight
OMAHA, Neb. — In October, boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford announced his next fight will be in his hometown of Omaha. MECA has announced that tickets for the fight will go on sale Monday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. Crawford's fight will take place on Dec. 10, and will also...
WOWT
OPPD to move large turbine to new gas plant in Sarpy County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A large turbine is being moved to a new natural gas plant southwest of Omaha. According to Omaha Public Power District, this Sunday crews will move a large simple-cycle construction turbine from one local rail spur station to Turtle Creek Station. Turtle Creek Station is under...
KETV.com
Nightmare on Redick Street: Neighborhood enforcing rules on homeowner's attraction
OMAHA, Neb. — A Halloween display in northwest Omaha has homeowners on opposite sides of the fence and may have gone too far this year. The homeowner's association off 103rd and Military Road says problems with parking and people for a holiday attraction have grown over the past five years. A family says they're just sharing their holiday spirit.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha
Watch Two Adult Silverbacks in a Gymnastics-Laced Battle in Omaha. There’s plenty of aggression, speed, and power in the gorilla confrontation in this video but there’s also a surprising amount of elegance and style about it too! There is clearly an issue between these two huge silverbacks, but, as startling as the fight is, you cannot help but admire how sure-footed and nimble these huge creatures are as they chase each other around the enclosure. They cross narrow bridges and climb up and down rocks with the skill of an accomplished gymnast.
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman arrested on multiple charges
(Red Oak) – A Red Oak woman faces multiple charges following her arrest Sunday afternoon. According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers arrested 36-year-old Katie Marie Pierce in the 400 block of South 4th Street. Pierce was arrested for driving without owner’s consent. During the arrest, police say Pierce was in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was additionally charged with possession of both drugs.
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested following assault
Fremont police were dispatched at 10:59 Sunday morning to the 700 block of West 11th Street on a report of an assault in progress. An investigation resulted in the arrest of Michael P. Riggs, 32, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault, assault by strangulation and violation of a harassment order.
