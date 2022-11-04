ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missourinet

Amendment 5 would turn the Missouri National Guard into its own state agency

Among the five ballot questions, Missouri voters will decide on Election Day is whether the Missouri National Guard should be its own state agency. Known as Amendment 5, it would remove the Army and Air national guards from the authority of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, where it has been since 1974. Supporters say the Guard should be under the direct command of the governor, and moving it from DPS would shrink bureaucracy and create a clear chain of command. They also say it would have little to no fiscal impact, as the National Guard’s facilities already exist.
kttn.com

Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
auroraadvertiser.net

Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider

Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
kbia.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
St. Joseph Post

Missouri: What to expect on election night

Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
KYTV

Experts analyze significance of Missouri’s marijuana ballot issue

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Missouri voters will decide whether to allow legal sales of cannabis to anyone over the age of 21. The most significant piece of what’s on the ballot as Amendment 2 might not be what becomes legal after it goes into effect but what it does looking back at previous cannabis-related convictions.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law

(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
KFVS12

61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment

Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
