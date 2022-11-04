Among the five ballot questions, Missouri voters will decide on Election Day is whether the Missouri National Guard should be its own state agency. Known as Amendment 5, it would remove the Army and Air national guards from the authority of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, where it has been since 1974. Supporters say the Guard should be under the direct command of the governor, and moving it from DPS would shrink bureaucracy and create a clear chain of command. They also say it would have little to no fiscal impact, as the National Guard’s facilities already exist.

