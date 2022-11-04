Read full article on original website
Missourinet
Amendment 5 would turn the Missouri National Guard into its own state agency
Among the five ballot questions, Missouri voters will decide on Election Day is whether the Missouri National Guard should be its own state agency. Known as Amendment 5, it would remove the Army and Air national guards from the authority of the Missouri Department of Public Safety, where it has been since 1974. Supporters say the Guard should be under the direct command of the governor, and moving it from DPS would shrink bureaucracy and create a clear chain of command. They also say it would have little to no fiscal impact, as the National Guard’s facilities already exist.
kttn.com
Federal officials run into resistance in Missouri over election monitoring
(Missouri Independent) – A Missouri election official says he won’t allow the U.S. Department of Justice entry to polling locations in his county as it investigates complaints involving accessible voting machines. Cole County Clerk Steve Korsmeyer received a letter on Oct. 27 from Teresa Moore, the U.S. attorney...
kttn.com
Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
auroraadvertiser.net
Brief overview of the various measures Missouri voters need to consider
Voters will soon have four constitutional amendments to consider, as well as a question on whether the state should convene a constitutional convention that could draft a new constitution for the state. Below is a brief overview of the various measures Missourians will consider when they cast their votes on...
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Eric Schmitt
Voters will soon decide whether Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt takes over a new political office. He is the Republican candidate running to fill one of Missouri's seats in the U.S. Senate for the soon-to-retire Sen. Roy Blunt.
KMOV
Missouri will lose big names in Congress as 3 fresh faces are ready to step in
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Missouri voters are losing three veteran lawmakers in Congress meaning the state will send three brand-new faces to Washington D.C. following the midterm elections. Longtime Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is retiring and Republican Representatives Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are stepping down after they lost...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
kbia.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
Get to know Missouri Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine
The beer heiress is making her first foray into politics, seeking to fill the seat of retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
Secretary of state says Department of Justice asked to observe Cole County polls
The Missouri Secretary of State's Office said Saturday that Cole County's top elections official has denied a Department of Justice request to monitor Tuesday's election. The post Secretary of state says Department of Justice asked to observe Cole County polls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri: What to expect on election night
Missouri’s top race is a faceoff between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican. Schmitt largely campaigned against President Joe Biden and inflation, characterizing Valentine as an out-of-touch heiress who would side with...
How Missouri lawmakers tried to keep clocks from changing
It's almost that time of year again to set the clocks back as Daylight Saving Time nears its end in 2022. Its impact is a hot-button topic every year, so much so that some lawmakers have introduced bills in Missouri and Illinois in an effort for a more uniformed time system
Here are the key election results from Missouri
View live election results for key contests in Missouri. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states. November 08, 2022. |. By:. Hansi Lo Wang. Tagged as:. Your election night guide, hour-by-hour. November 08, 2022. |. By:
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, November 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri judge has blocked parts of a new sweeping elections law. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP requested to have those parts of the law blocked. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
Judge halts provisions of new Missouri voting law
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Days before Missourians go to the polls, a judge on Friday granted an injunction halting parts of a new Missouri law that puts limits on what can be done to help register voters and reach out to absentee voters. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem sided...
KYTV
Experts analyze significance of Missouri’s marijuana ballot issue
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Missouri voters will decide whether to allow legal sales of cannabis to anyone over the age of 21. The most significant piece of what’s on the ballot as Amendment 2 might not be what becomes legal after it goes into effect but what it does looking back at previous cannabis-related convictions.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law
(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
KFVS12
61% of Missouri voters likely to say yes to marijuana amendment
Stars & Stripes National Museum and Library craft fair in Cape Girardeau. Hundreds came by the Osage Center in Cape Girardeau today to do a little shopping and support a great cause. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of hungry folks brought their appetite to a food truck rally held...
Missouri voters looking for more information on judges
One of the ballot questions some Missouri voters might skip over is whether judges should be retained. Some voters wish there were an easier way to learn about the justices.
