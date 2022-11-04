OGDEN, UT – There’s a new activity here in Utah and Idaho this week and it is perfect for everyone. It’s a clean comedy show performed by Steve Soelberg. He joined us today to talk about his career as a comedian and his upcoming shows. Steve has done performances in Alaska, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Croatia, and Canada. He can also be heard on Spotify, Sirius XM, has a comedy special on amazon prime, two specials on dry bar comedy, and is featured on Peacocks TVs live from Nashville. This Thursday he is performing in Idaho Falls and on Friday and Saturday night he is performing at Wiseguys in Ogden.

OGDEN, UT ・ 6 HOURS AGO