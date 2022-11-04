ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Clean comedy show for families

OGDEN, UT – There’s a new activity here in Utah and Idaho this week and it is perfect for everyone. It’s a clean comedy show performed by Steve Soelberg. He joined us today to talk about his career as a comedian and his upcoming shows. Steve has done performances in Alaska, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Croatia, and Canada. He can also be heard on Spotify, Sirius XM, has a comedy special on amazon prime, two specials on dry bar comedy, and is featured on Peacocks TVs live from Nashville. This Thursday he is performing in Idaho Falls and on Friday and Saturday night he is performing at Wiseguys in Ogden.
Spice up your next date night with a holiday event

UTAH COUNTY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Utah Premier Events hosted adult Prom, a romantic, elegant and classy event. Courtney Gutierrez and Ryan Lee spoke about the amazing events going on. Utah Premier Events aims to spice up date night, ditching the boring same-old activities. The Grateful Gala will...
Mama Angel is helping with dealing with the loss of a loved one

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Our ABC4 family is dealing with a unimaginable loss of one of our beloved reporters, Marcos Ortiz, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. Marcos worked at ABC4 for 18 years. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, and daughter, Olivia. Angel Shannon, a spiritual stress management counselor, also known as “Mama Angel,” shares some ways of how to cope with unexpected losses.
Building Inner Resilience: Helping teens and preventing suicide

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Dreamers’ Foundation is working to help teens find their inner resilience. Dreamers’ Foundation is a non-profit organization that puts fundraising event together once a year. This year they are working to help prevent teen suicide which is the leading cause of death in Utah for teens.
Intermountain Holiday Quilt Show & Auction Helps New Moms and Their Unborn Babies Receive Fetal Care at Primary Children’s Hospital

(Good Things Utah) The Intermountain Foundation’s Holiday Quilt Show and Auction is coming to Salt Lake City on Nov. 12-18 to support the new fetal center at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, which provides expert fetal care, including in-utero fetal surgeries, to expectant mothers. The Quilt Show will showcase...
