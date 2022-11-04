ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

pct.edu

Practical nursing information sessions set for Northern Tier

Excellent career opportunities for licensed practical nurses exist in area hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities, and human service organizations. Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host four information sessions for those considering nursing as a career: Nov. 10, Nov. 21, Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, all at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and will be connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
pct.edu

Basketball start, cross-county finish on Penn College slate

On the athletics schedule, basketball season is set to begin and cross-country runners look to wrap up their campaigns at Pennsylvania College of Technology this week. In their first two seasons under coach Britni Mohney, the Wildcats have continued to see on-court improvement both in play and in the win column. This year’s motto, Mohney said, is to compete.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
thehighlandernews.org

MU Welcomes Chris Bohinski to Communications

Misericordia University welcomed Emmy-nominated TV host Chris Bohinski to present a guest lecture to students in a communications class on Oct. 20. Bohinski, who works for WBRE-TV, visited David Thackara’s COM 102 Intro to Mass Media class to talk about his work in the field of communications, giving students a look inside his career as a TV host.
DALLAS, PA
Newswatch 16

Alleged vandalism at Milton Athletic Complex

MILTON, Pa. — The district just began using the new facility in August following $14 million in updates to the field and sports complex at Alumni Stadium. According to district officials, moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton on Friday evening, various acts of vandalism were found inside the visitor's locker room.
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Featured Veteran: David Ashton, Jr.

Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52

William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Born July 26, 1970 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Parsons) Gordner. Bill was a hard worker and a jack...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local crafter to open decor shop

Williamsport, Pa. — Despite economic turmoils in the world, small businesses continue to be created in Lycoming County. Working on a whim to create her version of the “American Dream,” local business owner Tabatha Nierle is opening the Tabby's Treasures shop, featuring homemade primitive and country decor. Nierle, who spent well over a decade as a local hair stylist, has been designing, manufacturing, and repurposing unique products for almost two...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall

Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.

Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
SUNBURY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says

Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
MILTON, PA
wkok.com

Country Cupboard Demolition Underway, Future Still Unknown

LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s iconic restaurants is officially no more after nearly 50 years of business. Demolition started Monday on the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops. This comes as Evangelical Community Hospital announced in April it finalized negotiations with the Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the property.
LEWISBURG, PA
webbweekly.com

Kyle Scott Dirk, 22

Kyle Scott Dirk, 22, of Picture Rocks, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Born January 10, 2000, in Williamsport, he was a son of Stephen Dirk and Rosalind (Koser) Miller. Kyle was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need. His...
PICTURE ROCKS, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’

MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
MILTON, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Jersey Shore, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA

