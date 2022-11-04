Read full article on original website
pct.edu
Practical nursing information sessions set for Northern Tier
Excellent career opportunities for licensed practical nurses exist in area hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, personal care facilities, and human service organizations. Penn College at Wellsboro’s Practical Nursing Program will host four information sessions for those considering nursing as a career: Nov. 10, Nov. 21, Dec. 1 and Dec. 12, all at 6:30 p.m. The sessions will be held at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, 22 Walnut St., and will be connected to the Potter County Education Center via Zoom.
pct.edu
Basketball start, cross-county finish on Penn College slate
On the athletics schedule, basketball season is set to begin and cross-country runners look to wrap up their campaigns at Pennsylvania College of Technology this week. In their first two seasons under coach Britni Mohney, the Wildcats have continued to see on-court improvement both in play and in the win column. This year’s motto, Mohney said, is to compete.
thehighlandernews.org
MU Welcomes Chris Bohinski to Communications
Misericordia University welcomed Emmy-nominated TV host Chris Bohinski to present a guest lecture to students in a communications class on Oct. 20. Bohinski, who works for WBRE-TV, visited David Thackara’s COM 102 Intro to Mass Media class to talk about his work in the field of communications, giving students a look inside his career as a TV host.
Alleged vandalism at Milton Athletic Complex
MILTON, Pa. — The district just began using the new facility in August following $14 million in updates to the field and sports complex at Alumni Stadium. According to district officials, moments after the Selinsgrove team departed from Milton on Friday evening, various acts of vandalism were found inside the visitor's locker room.
Former Country Cupboard in Union County coming down
LEWISBURG, Pa. — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant was one of the most popular places to eat in Union County for nearly five decades. On this day, people gathered in the parking lot to watch it being torn down. "It's really sad to see such an institution go," Chad...
Featured Veteran: David Ashton, Jr.
Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
webbweekly.com
William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52
William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Born July 26, 1970 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Parsons) Gordner. Bill was a hard worker and a jack...
Local crafter to open decor shop
Williamsport, Pa. — Despite economic turmoils in the world, small businesses continue to be created in Lycoming County. Working on a whim to create her version of the “American Dream,” local business owner Tabatha Nierle is opening the Tabby's Treasures shop, featuring homemade primitive and country decor. Nierle, who spent well over a decade as a local hair stylist, has been designing, manufacturing, and repurposing unique products for almost two...
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
Schools express resolve after post-game vandalism at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Earlier this year, Milton Area School District unveiled its new $14 million athletic complex. The Black Panthers hosted Selinsgrove Area High School on Friday for a PIAA playoff football game. The Seals came out on top, but it's what happened after the game that has everyone talking.
wkok.com
Country Cupboard Demolition Underway, Future Still Unknown
LEWISBURG – One of the Valley’s iconic restaurants is officially no more after nearly 50 years of business. Demolition started Monday on the former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops. This comes as Evangelical Community Hospital announced in April it finalized negotiations with the Baylor-Hamm Companies to purchase the property.
webbweekly.com
Kyle Scott Dirk, 22
Kyle Scott Dirk, 22, of Picture Rocks, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Born January 10, 2000, in Williamsport, he was a son of Stephen Dirk and Rosalind (Koser) Miller. Kyle was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need. His...
wkok.com
Jersey Shore, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
Lycoming County suit against central Pa. firm over landfill storage tank to continue
WILLIAMSPORT- A five-year-old lawsuit that accuses a Dillsburg contractor of not completing according to specifications a $5.7 million leachate storage tank at the Lycoming County landfill will continue. Lycoming County Judge William P. Carlucci last Thursday denied summary judgment motions filed by the county, its landfill engineering firm of Cummings...
Sickness affecting 48 at charter school still unexplained
HANOVER, Pa. — Authorities say they still don’t know what caused several dozen children and adults to fall ill at an eastern Pennsylvania school last week, prompting an evacuation. Chief Scott Van Why of the Hanover Township Volunteer Fire Department told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Sunday that...
