Texas women rally around abortion ahead of 2022 midterm elections
More than 1.2 million Texans have taken recent action on pro-choice advocacy in the midterm elections, according to Planned Parenthood of Texas. These actions include one or more of the following: registering to vote in the midterms, election canvassing, attending rallies, signing local petitions, and calling on elected officials to express their support for abortion.
