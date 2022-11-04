Read full article on original website
What They’re Watching: Lucy Marrero, Gold Coast Health Plan
In this edition of our “What They’re Watching” video series, Lucy Marrero, Director of Behavioral Health and Social Programs for Gold Coast Health Plan, discusses her work to improve behavioral health access in California. She believes school-based behavioral health support is key to addressing the state’s youth behavioral health crisis.
Texas women rally around abortion ahead of 2022 midterm elections
More than 1.2 million Texans have taken recent action on pro-choice advocacy in the midterm elections, according to Planned Parenthood of Texas. These actions include one or more of the following: registering to vote in the midterms, election canvassing, attending rallies, signing local petitions, and calling on elected officials to express their support for abortion.
