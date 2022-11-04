ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surveillance video shows teen shot multiple times run into business for help

By Michael Seiden, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — A business owner is describing her frightening experience after a teen who had been shot multiple times ran into her family’s store, desperate for help.

Friday night, police are still searching for the shooter.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was outside Grady Memorial Hospital Friday, where doctors treated the 16-year-old victim after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen has not been identified

His condition has not been released, but police said he was expected to survive after he was shot twice in the leg.

Seiden talked to a business owner who asked not to be identified. She said she was just minding her own business behind the counter when the teen ran inside.

Surveillance video shows the moments the teen ran into a dry cleaning business in the Glenwood Park neighborhood around 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The video shows the 16-year-old boy run straight for a fitting room.

“He was just really frantic, just screaming, ‘Oh, ma’am! I just got shot! They’re chasing after me! Can I hide in here?’” the business owner said. “He was calling his mom and then really frantic.”

She said she didn’t see any blood, just two small holes in his pants.

The business owner said that after the initial shock, she got scared because the teen was clearly terrified the gunman was still in the neighborhood.

“(He was) screaming and crying and asking me to not let anyone in and if I see anyone chasing after him don’t let me them come in,” she said. “Lock all the doors. Call 911.”

According to police, the teen was shot inside a parking deck along Glenwood Avenue.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.

The business owner said that although she’s still shaken up, she’s grateful for her customers, who have been checking up on her and making sure that she is OK.

Comments / 20

Ateron Dennis
3d ago

why the Atlanta mayor ain't talking about this but he damn sure was talking about takeoff the rapper I guess cause he was a celebrity but this kid ain't all our kids are celebrities n our hearts especially to the parents

Reply(2)
5
 

