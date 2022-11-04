Read full article on original website
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Cancer Risks
A pharmaceutical company is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, federal regulators said. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. Nitrosamines are common in water...
Independent lab finds ‘troubling’ levels of cancer-causing chemical in more types of dry shampoo products, report alleges
CNN — High levels of benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, have been detected in more brands and batches of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure, an independent laboratory. Just last month, certain aerosol dry shampoos – including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI and TRESemmé products –...
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Father of infant hospitalized with RSV warns parents to be alert as respiratory illness spreads quickly
Last week, Stephen Balka found himself living a parent's nightmare. His 2-month-old son Adrian was struggling to breathe, sometimes going as long as seven seconds between gasping breaths, the father said.
Soup recall: Check your pantry for this popular soup that could be harmful
People who suffer from milk allergies or sensitivities should avoid certain Bakkavor Tomato Basil Soup products that are part of a new recall. The soup contains undeclared milk, which can cause adverse reactions in people allergic to the ingredient. Moreover, those suffering from severe milk allergies risk death when consuming products containing any dairy.
New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now
Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
Yes, adults can get RSV too. Here's what to know about the viral illness that's sending kids to the ICU.
You've probably had RSV before, and you'll probably get it again. The illness can be dangerous for babies and grandparents.
New snack recall: World-famous snacks recalled over serious manufacturing mistake
If you purchased Tastykake or Mrs. Freshley’s glazed pies recently, you should know that Flowers Foods issued a recall for various products from the two brands. The products contain undeclared soy, which can cause adverse, life-threatening reactions in people with soy allergies. DON’T MISS: How to get FREE MONEY...
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?
Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
Recall issued for delicious cookies that already caused one allergic reaction
Certain Tiramisu Twist Cookies from Daiso are part of a new recall related to allergens. The product contains traces of almonds and hazelnuts, two types of tree nuts that are responsible for frequent allergic reactions. But the product package does not mention the ingredients. As a result, people who are sensitive or allergic to tree nuts, especially almonds and hazelnuts, can experience unexpected adverse reactions that can even be fatal in severe cases.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA doesn’t reveal details about the investigation into the new E. coli outbreak
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections but little else has been released in the way of details. As of Oct. 26 the outbreak has 10 confirmed patients, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration. The agency is reporting that the source of the E. coli is unknown.
Popculture
Chicken Salad Recall Issued
Shoppers in multiple states are being advised to look over their recent purchases after a concerning recall was issued. On Oct. 18, Albertsons Companies voluntarily recalled multiple chicken salad products that were determined to possibly contain cashews. A tree nut that may cause a life-threatening allergic reaction in some people, the cashews were not listed on the product label.
FDA: Liver, gallbladder problems linked to recalled Daily Harvest product
Recall alert: Daily Harvest says tara flour was sickening its customers In June, Daily Harvest, a Meal-kit delivery company, voluntarily recalled its “French Lentil + Leek Crumbles,” due to consumer reports of digestion illness. (NCD) Federal officials said they are continuing to receive reports of illness linked to...
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These are compounds that are commonly found in water and foods including meats, dairy products and vegetables in lower levels, but nitrosamines may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reports closing ice cream investigation; continues with work on other outbreaks
A weekly update of outbreak investigations posted by the FDA shows one investigation has ended and another outbreak has one additional patient. The Food and Drug Administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida state officials have been investigating an outbreak of infections from Listeria monocytogenes for months. The culprit was found to be ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL.
