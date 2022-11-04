ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee

HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week.  For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

‘The Rock’ returns to WMC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Taylor Swift broke records with her recent release of Midnights, and while that’s all well and good and newsworthy, there’s a very, very under-reported aspect of this singer’s reach. It’s a theory that has gone unappreciated, undocumented, and unfounded. The theory goes: Taylor Swift’s release of Midnight is within six degrees of the Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend. It’s a theory that goes over many a head, so please direct your attention to the following examples.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Chicken at Tops Bar-B-Q? Yes!

I had to try TWO of the new Tops Fire-Braised Chicken Sandwich with Memphis white sauce (Credit: Marlissa Newsom) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Deadspin

Mikey Williams reaffirms Memphis’ status as college basketball’s Airbnb

San Ysidro teammates Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor’s committing to play for Memphis next season would have been the biggest recruiting heist in college basketball two years ago. But for a variety of reasons, Penny Hardaway’s track record with one-and-done phenoms at Memphis has been worse than the now-defunct Donda Academy’s. Hoops stars don’t leave Memphis as frustrated as they do Kanye’s unaccredited high school, but it’s a close second.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

What officials are saying happened to the One Beale deal in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The $190 million Grand Hyatt hotel, part of the One Beale project overlooking the Mississippi River, is a dream that might not come true. The 350-room luxury Grand Hyatt hotel is a highly anticipated crowning jewel addition to the Bluff City’s skyline but it may not happen, the project's developer said Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

A few showers overnight, tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak warm front will lift north across the region overnight. This will ignite a few showers overnight and Monday. Temperatures will warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that brings a big cool down by Friday and next weekend. AVERAGE HIGH: 66. AVERAGE...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
DeSoto Times Today

Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge

Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
tri-statedefender.com

COGIC moves to give back on the way back

There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
MEMPHIS, TN
fox13memphis.com

PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments

Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
MEMPHIS, TN

