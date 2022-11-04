Read full article on original website
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
actionnews5.com
COGIC convocation returns to the Bluff City for the first time in over 10 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of church members are on their way to Memphis for an annual event -- the 114th COGIC Convocation. This event returns to Memphis for the first time in over a decade. The Church of God in Christ, or COGIC, has held this Holy Convocation for...
DA tours Memphis Towers amid condition problems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After years of WREG reporting on issues at Memphis Towers Apartments, newly elected Shelby County District Attorney, Steve Mulroy, paid the complex a visit this week. For years, Yvonne Collins called Memphis Towers Apartments home. “Nine years and I was never late on my rent,” Collins said. Despite her self-proclaimed punctuality, Collins […]
COGIC bringing annual convention back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convention is back in Memphis next week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. For downtown businesses and COGIC leaders, it’s a homecoming they’ve been waiting for. “I was ecstatic....
actionnews5.com
‘The Rock’ returns to WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The biggest movie star in the world visited Action News 5 in September. Our WMC staff members strategically positioned themselves in hallways just to get a glimpse of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. After the superstar drove himself from Walls, MS, and the old trailer...
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
Taylor Swift broke records with her recent release of Midnights, and while that’s all well and good and newsworthy, there’s a very, very under-reported aspect of this singer’s reach. It’s a theory that has gone unappreciated, undocumented, and unfounded. The theory goes: Taylor Swift’s release of Midnight is within six degrees of the Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend. It’s a theory that goes over many a head, so please direct your attention to the following examples.
Memphis Flyer
Chicken at Tops Bar-B-Q? Yes!
I had to try TWO of the new Tops Fire-Braised Chicken Sandwich with Memphis white sauce (Credit: Marlissa Newsom) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Germantown bakery creates viral #LoveThy901Neighbor challenge
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — With more than 100 flavors, Lonisa Bowen has mastered the magic of making macarons. “I was always driving around in between working, baking and meeting customers. I was like I need a space where people can come any day of the week and pick up macarons,” said Bowen. Now, customers stop by […]
Deadspin
Mikey Williams reaffirms Memphis’ status as college basketball’s Airbnb
San Ysidro teammates Mikey Williams and JJ Taylor’s committing to play for Memphis next season would have been the biggest recruiting heist in college basketball two years ago. But for a variety of reasons, Penny Hardaway’s track record with one-and-done phenoms at Memphis has been worse than the now-defunct Donda Academy’s. Hoops stars don’t leave Memphis as frustrated as they do Kanye’s unaccredited high school, but it’s a close second.
This Sunken, Exposed Riverboat Casino In Memphis Was Once Grand In The QC
The Mississippi River is really low south of the QC and with the shrinking water levels comes new discoveries. At Memphis, the river is at a record low. You can just see it drying up. The declining levels have exposed the sunken Diamond Lady casino riverboat. The Diamond Lady took...
localmemphis.com
What officials are saying happened to the One Beale deal in downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The $190 million Grand Hyatt hotel, part of the One Beale project overlooking the Mississippi River, is a dream that might not come true. The 350-room luxury Grand Hyatt hotel is a highly anticipated crowning jewel addition to the Bluff City’s skyline but it may not happen, the project's developer said Wednesday.
Vanderbilt basketball: Commodores to tip off season with in-state showdown against Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt and Memphis will capture a good bit of attention from the college basketball world Monday when they provide arguably the best game on tap for the sport's opening night. On top of that, the two programs sit just three hours apart on I-40 and tout former NBA stars at head coach in Jerry Stackhouse and Penny Hardaway.
actionnews5.com
A few showers overnight, tomorrow
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak warm front will lift north across the region overnight. This will ignite a few showers overnight and Monday. Temperatures will warm through mid-week ahead of our next cold front that brings a big cool down by Friday and next weekend. AVERAGE HIGH: 66. AVERAGE...
Confessed serial killer with Memphis ties linked to new cold case
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WREG) — A confessed serial killer linked to a Memphis killing was indicted for killing another woman in Florida. In October 1991, Linda Little was spotted riding her bicycle. She stopped in the early morning hours at a convenience store to grab a doughnut and some chocolate milk and to read the […]
DeSoto Times Today
Professional eaters “dispose” of pizza food challenge
Brandon Clark knew that he was a fast eater. But he didn’t know that he ate faster than most human beings on the planet. While his co-workers were away grabbing McDonald’s for lunch, he would already be finished with his lunch by the time they got back to the job site.
tri-statedefender.com
COGIC moves to give back on the way back
There is great cause for early celebration as Bishop Brandon Porter, Greater Community Temple, and the International Church of God in Christ, prepare for the largest “Christmas in November” event ever sponsored. After convening in St. Louis for the past 11 years, the Church of God in Christ...
fox13memphis.com
PHOTOS: Toddler shot to death at Memphis apartments
Breedlove shooting scene A toddler was shot to death at an apartment complex on Breedlove Street in Memphis on Friday, November 4, 2022, according to Memphis Police. Police said a woman was also shot and critically injured. The woman police believe is responsible for the shooting took off in a gray Infiniti, police said. (WHBQ)
Expungement clinic gives chance to clear non-violent charges from record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dozens of people got a new reason to hope as an expungement clinic offered a chance for them to have their criminal histories cleared. Held at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church near Orange Mound, the clinic, held by Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Heidi Kuhn said the clinic was the 18th she has held since being elected in 2018.
Breaking: Memphis Hoops gets commits from 5-star Mikey Williams & JJ Taylor from '23 Class
localmemphis.com
Massive stand-still traffic starting at I-240W between Perkins and Getwell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westbound traffic on I-240 is shut down, with heavy traffic at I-240 westbound between Perkins and Getwell after a multi-vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle. There is stand still traffic on both I-240 and Hwy 385, which stretches all the way back to Walnut Grove on...
