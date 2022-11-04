Florida gas prices increased last week following the expiration of the state’s gas tax holiday Nov. 1, according to AAA. The price fluctuations varied by region, while the state average increased 17 cents per gallon last week, rising from $3.29 on Oct. 31 to $3.46 per gallon on Sunday. With a $3.53 per gallon price, Naples trailed only West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Gainesville for the most expensive metro market for gas in the state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO