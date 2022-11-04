Read full article on original website
ESPN
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
DETROIT -- — Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory on Saturday. Dominik Kubalik had a goal and an assist, helping Detroit to its third win in four games. Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal, and Pius Suter had a short-handed goal.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways: Panthers win vs Sharks – 11/03/22
Welcome to Full Press Hockey’s Takeaway series on the Florida Panthers. After each Panthers game of the 2022-23 season, our Florida Panthers beat writer, Alex Slemp, will recap the game and give you his three biggest takeaways from the matchup. Today we will have a look at the Florida Panthers’ win vs the San Jose Sharks. You can follow more of his work on the Florida Panthers here, and also tune into his podcast where he talks the latest on all things Florida Panthers.
Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for 7th straight win
Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 for their seventh straight win
ESPN
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Husso Has Earned the Starting Role (For Now)
When NHL teams elect to use a tandem in goal, it can go a number of ways. For example, the Boston Bruins’ tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark each started 39 games last season, and both had a viable case to be “the guy” for their team in the playoffs. On the other end of the spectrum, you’ll find something similar to what the Detroit Red Wings had last season.
ESPN
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov Leaves Maple Leafs Game with Knee Injury
During a delayed penalty assessed to Boston's Jake DeBrusk, Samsonov was slow to skate to the bench. Samsonov was 5-2-0 with a .920 save percentage going into Saturday's game. He has taken the lion's share of starts in net since Matt Murray went down with an adductor injury on Oct. 15.
The Hockey News On The 'A': Sabres Prospects in AHL Rochester
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams talk about Buffalo Sabres prospects, Lukas Reichel's hot start, Jack Drury's mini slump and much more.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Sabres 3
This was a game in which both teams enjoyed strong segments and carried play. Although the shot totals weren't especially high - the Lightning outshot the Sabres, 30-24 - goaltenders Brian Elliott and Eric Comrie each had to deal with a number of scoring chances. In the end, however, the Lightning did hold an advantage. They owned more possession and out-chanced the Sabres. And they rallied from a 3-2 third period deficit to win the game in regulation.
Yardbarker
Lightning Have Tough Matchup Against Surging Buffalo Sabres
When the 2022-23 season began, I doubt many people expected the Buffalo Sabres to be second in the Atlantic Division—one point in front of the Tampa Bay Lightning. But here we are, a little over 10 games into the new season, and the team from Western New York is sitting at 14 points and is red hot offensively and defensively.
NHL
Guenther's family reveals he is staying with Coyotes in sweet video
Rookie forward makes NHL after call up, parents deliver the news. Dylan Guenther had multiple reasons to smile on Saturday. The Coyotes surprised the rookie forward with a special video message from his family during a team meeting that delivered the news he was staying with the team for the rest of the season.
