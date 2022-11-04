SAN DIEGO – Ranked No. 19/20 in the AP and USA Today Coaches top 25 polls, respectively, the San Diego State men's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season on Monday evening at Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena against the Cal State Fullerton Titans. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. PT and will be carried on YurView (Cox channel 4/1004) and Spectrum (channel 4) in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO