Read full article on original website
Related
goaztecs.com
SDSU Looks to Become Bowl Eligible Saturday vs. SJSU
San Diego State Looks to Become Bowl Eligible Saturday Against San Jose State. * Fresh off a 14-10 victory where San Diego State forced four turnovers on defense, including two interceptions in the end zone, and held the ball for 34 minutes with an overpowering final drive, the Aztecs (5-4, 3-2 MW) welcome San Jose State to Bashor Field at Snapdragon Stadium for a Saturday night tilt.
goaztecs.com
Aztecs Play in Pair of Finals
PALOS VERDES, Calif. – Chikaya Sato and Johannes Seeman played in the doubles championship while Seeman also competed in singles semifinals and finals matches on Sunday, the third day of the Jack Kramer Collegiate Classic in Palos Verdes, Calif. The fifth seeded Seeman started his day in the semifinals...
goaztecs.com
No. 19 Men’s Hoops Open 2022-23 Season Monday Night
SAN DIEGO – Ranked No. 19/20 in the AP and USA Today Coaches top 25 polls, respectively, the San Diego State men's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season on Monday evening at Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena against the Cal State Fullerton Titans. The game is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. PT and will be carried on YurView (Cox channel 4/1004) and Spectrum (channel 4) in San Diego.
Comments / 0