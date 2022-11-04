Paris is one of the top three travel destinations in the world, yet visitors to France often spend their entire vacation without going further than the 20th arrondissement. But if you don’t make it out of Paris and into the Alsace region, you will miss out on exploring the charming town of Strasbourg, France’s very own Capital of Christmas. It is a pity because there are so many things to do in Strasbourg, no matter what time of year you visit.

1 DAY AGO