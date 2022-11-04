Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Things to do in the Charming Town to Strasbourg, France
Paris is one of the top three travel destinations in the world, yet visitors to France often spend their entire vacation without going further than the 20th arrondissement. But if you don’t make it out of Paris and into the Alsace region, you will miss out on exploring the charming town of Strasbourg, France’s very own Capital of Christmas. It is a pity because there are so many things to do in Strasbourg, no matter what time of year you visit.
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Plan A Dream European Vacation To Italy
They say that three is a sacred number. Pythagoras, the famous Greek mathematician, deemed it the perfect number: strong, harmonious, wise. Throughout history, most good things — all memorable ones — come in threes. Whether or not the two female travelers featured in our Fall issue consciously postulated...
Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea
Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
Italy directs NGO rescue ship with 89 migrants to port
MILAN — (AP) — After waiting at sea for days, the German humanitarian group Mission Lifeline said Monday that Italy has directed its migrant rescue ship with 89 people on board to proceed to the port of Reggio Calabria. The 25-meter (80-foot) ship Rise Above entered Italian waters...
EXPLAINER: What's behind Italy's migrant sea rescue standoff
Italy’s new far-right-led government has blocked humanitarian rescue ships from accessing its ports, resulting in a standoff with charities that patrol the deadly central Mediterranean, rescuing people in trouble at sea.Nongovernmental organizations, as well as human rights and international law experts, say vessels are legally required to rescue people in distress and coastal nations are required to provide a place of safety for them to disembark. Italy claims the flag countries of the ships are responsible for taking on the migrants and that charity vessels just encourage people-smuggling.Here are some of the issues behind the standoff: WHAT IS GOING...
Italian neofascists display banner celebrating Mussolini’s march on Rome
Picture of dictator along with text exalting in his seizure of power 100 years ago reportedly placed by far-right militants
The best European landmarks to photograph
Europe is home to some of the best landmarks to photograph. In this guide, I round up seven of the best spots for photos
Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off
CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
Italy ‘breaking law’ by refusing to let migrants disembark, say charities in port standoff OLD
Charities said the Italian government has broken international law by turning away hundreds of migrants rescued at sea. Rome’s new far-right government under Giorgia Meloni said only those deemed vulnerable are allowed to leave rescue ships currently docked in the Sicilian port city of Catania.The captain of Humanity 1, a German-flagged boat run by charity SOS Humanity, has refused an order to leave the port until Italy allows the 35 migrants remaining onboard to take shore. On Sunday, 144 migrants, including 100 unaccompanied minors, were allowed to disembark.Later on Sunday, the charity ship Geo Barents, run by Medecins Sans Frontieres...
The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain
The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
Italy silent as ships with 1,000 rescued migrants seek help
Humanitarian groups caring for 1,000 rescued migrants aboard three ships in the central Mediterranean are sounding an alarm about deteriorating conditions, but so far Italy's new far-right-led government has not responded to requests for a safe port as it hardens its position against rescue boats. The country's new interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, has already set the groundwork to ban humanitarian ships from its ports, while appealing to countries whose flags the rescue ships fly to take on the migrants and relieve the burden on Italy. The moves are reminiscent of the anti-NGO posture taken by League party leader Matteo...
lonelyplanet.com
Explore Germany for less than €50 a month in 2023 (slowly)
Germany is bringing back a fixed-price public transport ticket for citizens and tourists © Getty Images. The most beloved ticket in Germany is back, and it will stay for the long run — but expect to pay more this time. Undoubtedly, the 9-euro ticket was a game-changer for...
traveltomorrow.com
Why is Flanders a key energy player?
Flanders is determined to lead the green transition and to become a hub of research and innovation shaping Europe’s low-carbon future. The region’s noticeable investment on renewable energy promises to transform Flanders in a real key energy player. 1. Solar energy. Flanders has been an advocate for solar...
Italy’s Publispei Set Sights On International Markets As It Unveils ‘Flowers Over The Inferno’ At ITTV in Los Angeles
Publispei is one of the oldest TV and film production companies in Italy and creator of some of the country’s most beloved, long-running series such as Un Medico In Famiglia and I Cesaroni. Until now, the company’s renown has been confined to Italy but company president Verdiana Bixio wants to change this and expand its international footprint. The Rome-based producer is in Los Angeles this week for the Italian TV Forum&Festival (ITTV) where she will present Publispei’s upcoming high-end crime show Flowers Over The Inferno on Tuesday (November 8). The presentation will be part of a larger Rai Fiction ITTV showcase of upcoming...
Essence
Tuscany, Two Ways: Off-The-Beaten Path Countryside Villages
If you’re not sure where to start when planning your Italian bucket list escape, Barga and Lucca are definitely worth a visit. There’s something about Tuscany that just takes your breath away. Perhaps it’s the charming little towns, the ancient churches, or being home to Europe’s most incredible wine regions. I’d only visited one time previously, but when I’d gotten the opportunity to go back and experience it through a new lens, I immediately jumped at the opportunity. Even better, I’d get to explore two off-the-the-beaten-path towns: Barga and Lucca.
marinelink.com
Italy's Emilia Romagna Backs New FSRU Terminal in Ravenna
Italy's Emilia Romagna region has approved a project for a new floating LNG terminal off the coast of Ravenna in the upper Adriatic sea, it said on Monday, part of the country's broader efforts to replace dwindling Russian gas supplies. Almost one billion euros ($998 million) in total will be...
tourcounsel.com
Berchtesgaden National Park, Germany (with Map & Photos)
Berchtesgaden National Park, Germany's only alpine national park, is located in the southeastern part of the country in Bavaria, on the border with the Austrian state of Salzburg. The alpine landscape is characterized by dense forests, rocky cliffs, deep gorges and glaciers, complete with idyllic pasture valleys. General Information. The...
Comments / 0