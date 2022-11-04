Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Houston Revels In Its Vindication Against Astros HatersMae A.Houston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Dodgers: Fan Who Held On To Albert Pujols' 700th Home Run Ball Pays Off In Auction
It was a great ending to an illustrious career for Albert Pujols, but he wasn't able to keep his milestone home run ball
MLB
Judge, Ohtani and deGrom, oh my! 10 storylines to watch
The Astros capturing their second World Series championship and first since 2017 capped a memorable 2022 season, leaving the other 29 clubs wondering what must be done to put them in position to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy next fall. This year’s free-agent market features some superstar names, while the...
MLB
‘An easy yes’: Yankees pick up Severino’s club option for '23
NEW YORK -- Picking up Luis Severino’s $15 million option for 2023 was “an easy yes,” according to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, a decision that the club made official on Monday. “He’s been a really impactful pitcher, so the answer to that would be an easy...
MLB
Sources: Japanese star Yoshida likely to be posted to MLB
LAS VEGAS -- Star outfielder Masataka Yoshida has had the highest OPS in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Pacific League during each of the past two seasons. Yoshida, 29, led the Orix Buffaloes to their first Japan Series title in 26 years, thanks in part to a walk-off home run that went viral around the baseball-loving world.
MLB
These guys aren't BBWAA Awards finalists -- but they're worthy
The finalists for the Baseball Writers' Association of America end-of-season awards were revealed on Monday night -- but, as always, it's hard to limit each category to just three choices per league. So while every finalist for the Most Valuable Player, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of...
MLB
Here are the 2022 finalists for MVP, Cy Young, ROY and MOY
The finalists for MLB's four major end-of-season awards -- Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player -- were revealed on Monday night. The 2022 award winners for each league will be announced next week, starting at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network each day:
MLB
Harris, Strider, Fried, Snitker finalists for heavy hardware
ATLANTA -- Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, Max Fried and Brian Snitker are all finalists for the major end-of-season awards, which will be announced next week on MLB Network. Harris and Strider are finalists for the National League’s Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. Fried is a NL Cy...
MLB
Kwan, Francona finalists for AL ROY, MOY awards
With few expectations come more opportunities for a team to turn heads. The Guardians capitalized on the chance to do just that this season, and now they’re getting recognition. On Monday night, Steven Kwan was named a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award, and his...
MLB
In 1st year with Mets, Showalter finalist for NL MOY
NEW YORK -- One year ago, the Mets hired Buck Showalter in the hopes that he could help remake their organizational culture. And while Showalter’s Mets didn’t quite reach the heights that many envisioned for them, there’s little doubt the team demonstrated significant improvement under his stewardship.
MLB
Rising O's see Rutschman (ROY), Hyde (MOY) named award finalists
The Orioles’ breakthrough 2022 season has resulted in national recognition for a pair of key figures in the franchise’s turnaround. On Monday, manager Brandon Hyde and catcher Adley Rutschman were named finalists for Baseball Writers’ Association of America awards. Hyde is among the three finalists for American League Manager of the Year, along with Cleveland’s Terry Francona and Seattle’s Scott Servais. Rutschman is up for AL Rookie of the Year with Cleveland’s Steven Kwan and Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez.
MLB
A Rockies prospect with 'intriguing power potential'
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies No. 13 prospect Grant Lavigne looks the part, at 6-foot-4 and his current muscled-up weight of 245 pounds. Lavigne, a 23-year-old first...
MLB
Twins pick up Gray's option, decline on Sanó, Archer, Bundy
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins’ quartet of option decisions to open this offseason was rather clear-cut, and Monday brought no surprises in that regard, as the club exercised its $12.7 million club option for right-hander Sonny Gray for the 2023 season while declining options for first baseman Miguel Sanó and righties Dylan Bundy and Chris Archer.
MLB
Notable trades made during the GM Meetings
The annual General Managers Meetings in November don't get as much press as the Winter Meetings a month later, but they give team executives an important opportunity to discuss issues around the league and start thinking in earnest about the directions of their offseasons. With key decision-makers for every franchise...
MLB
Ready for Awards season? Here's your guide
Another thrilling postseason is in the books, and while the MLB offseason has begun, so has Awards season, when we honor the greatest players and performances of 2022. Before the hardware gets handed out, here’s a breakdown of important dates on the calendar. • Complete Awards coverage. Monday, Nov....
MLB
2 MVP finalists and 1 up for ROY: Cards eye hefty BBWAA haul
ST. LOUIS -- Spectacular seasons for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado -- performances that pushed the Cardinals to an NL Central crown -- made them MVP finalists, while teammate Brendan Donovan’s rookie season continues to get better and better. Arenado and Goldschmidt were joined by Padres star third baseman...
MLB
Cubs name Kelly hitting coach; 11 coaches return from '22
The Cubs on Tuesday announced David Ross’ major league coaching staff for the 2023 season. New to the coaching staff are Dustin Kelly (hitting coach), Jim Adduci (assistant hitting coach, game planning) and Alex Smith (major league coach, data development and process). Eleven coaches are returning from the 2022 season with Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant.
MLB
What scouts said about Jeremy Peña
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Obviously, there is still baseball being played, and in my world, we are paying a lot of attention to the Arizona Fall League still and how prospects are doing in winter ball. But we also understand that the end of the World Series marks the end of the season for many baseball fans.
MLB
Machado an NL MVP finalist, along with two Cardinals
Manny Machado's remarkable 2022 season might just end with some hardware. For the second time in three years, Machado is one of three finalists for the National League Most Valuable Player Award. This time, he has built quite a case. • 2022 MLB Awards: Complete coverage. Machado's 7.4 wins above...
MLB
Judge officially a finalist for AL MVP honors
NEW YORK -- Aaron Judge captured a slice of history this past season, setting the American League’s single-season home run record while taking his pursuit of a Triple Crown into the season’s final week. It was a remarkable performance, and now the slugging superstar waits to learn if it has earned him hardware.
MLB
Braves acquire OF Hilliard in trade with Rockies
ATLANTA -- The Braves began fortifying their outfield depth on Sunday, when they acquired Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Spain. Hilliard hit a career-high 14 homers with a .757 OPS in 238 plate appearances for the Rockies in 2021. But the 28-year-old outfielder tallied just two homers while producing a .544 OPS and 28.5 percent strikeout rate over 200 plate appearances this past season.
