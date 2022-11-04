ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Eater

Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
GEORGIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Islands In Georgia That Are Absolute Must Visits

There are several things to do in St. Simons, including a boat tour or cycling. The island has thirty miles of bike paths, and the paths are easy to follow. Some of the island's most popular cycling destinations include Pier Village and East Beach. Other popular sights include Fort Frederica and Christ Church, located in west St. Simons Island. Both have beautiful grounds and are a must-see for any nature lover.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year

ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia is one of the Best States to Retire in

ATLANTA – Georgia is dedicated to the safety of seniors per capita in the country according to a study of the Best States to Retire in. According to Best States to Retire in – a study that identifies which states are the safest for seniors based on an analysis of 5 relevant metrics ranging from violent crime, financial crime, and organizations and assistance services dedicated to their safety – elders living in Georgia have less to worry about, as the state has one of the highest rates of government agencies and other resources dedicated to ensuring their safety per capita in the country.
GEORGIA STATE

