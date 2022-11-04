ATLANTA – Georgia is dedicated to the safety of seniors per capita in the country according to a study of the Best States to Retire in. According to Best States to Retire in – a study that identifies which states are the safest for seniors based on an analysis of 5 relevant metrics ranging from violent crime, financial crime, and organizations and assistance services dedicated to their safety – elders living in Georgia have less to worry about, as the state has one of the highest rates of government agencies and other resources dedicated to ensuring their safety per capita in the country.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO