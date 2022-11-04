Read full article on original website
Feral pigs are going hogwild across Georgia, causing millions in damage every year
(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Wild hogs are running rampant in Georgia. As of November 2022, they are in every county in the state. Georgia’s agricultural commissioner says they cause more than $100 million in damage to crops and farms each year. They also carry many infectious diseases. WSB′s Tom...
Nicole strengthens to Category 1 hurricane with likely impacts in Georgia
ATLANTA — Nicole became a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday evening as the storm made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. Hurricane Nicole is expected to have some impacts in Georgia by the end of the week. Nicole is the first hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in November...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Georgia
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
LIST: School closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Georgia schools: Bethesda Academy will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 and classes will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. The Children’s Village will be closed […]
What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?
Below is a list of events that have been delayed, canceled or rescheduled in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your event's plans? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Thursday:. Fort Pulaski...
Tropical Storm Warning for parts of Georgia ahead of Nicole; storm could hit Florida as a hurricane
ATLANTA — Nicole is now a tropical storm. The system will likely be a strong tropical storm or weak hurricane when it makes landfall. Landfall is currently expected late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning near Florida’s east coast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Nicole School Closings List: These are the campuses impacted in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole's impact on Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share your school's plans? Email us...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Nicole threatens to impact Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will update information as it comes...
Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
Subtropical Storm Nicole forms Monday, will impact Florida and Georgia later this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed early Monday morning east of the Bahamas. Nicole is forecast to move west towards central Florida later this week. By Friday, Nicole is forecast to move northeast, potentially over central and east Georgia. For Metro Atlanta, rain will be limited to the eastern half of North...
LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on Georgia as last votes come in overnight
ATLANTA — After more than 2.5 million Georgians turned out to vote early in the 2022 midterm election, polling locations across the state saw a steady stream of in-person voters on Election Day. We’ll have all the latest vote tallies as the come in, for LIVE Team 2 coverage...
Georgia Election Results: Appling County, Bulloch County, Bryan County, Effingham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Early voting begins in Georgia. There are several seats up for grabs in the 2022 midterm impacting Effingham, Appling, Bulloch and Bryan counties. In addition to Effingham and Bulloch County Commissioner seats and Bryan County Board of Education seats, voters will be able...
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Islands In Georgia That Are Absolute Must Visits
There are several things to do in St. Simons, including a boat tour or cycling. The island has thirty miles of bike paths, and the paths are easy to follow. Some of the island's most popular cycling destinations include Pier Village and East Beach. Other popular sights include Fort Frederica and Christ Church, located in west St. Simons Island. Both have beautiful grounds and are a must-see for any nature lover.
Georgia braces for December runoff
A runoff would jump start a four-week blitz, likely drawing millions more in campaign spending to a state that’s weathered five years of non-stop, history-making elections.
Georgia election results 2022: County by county results in all the key races
MACON, Ga. — The midterm elections on Nov. 8 in Georgia feature some key races including in the senate, governor and various locals races with high-profile candidates battling it out. Governor Brian Kemp will look to keep is seat against familar challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel.
Georgia likely to get election results much early in the evening this year
ATLANTA — Georgia could see election results faster than ever tonight. A change to Georgia law means some Georgia counties are already tabulating early votes. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Justin Gray was at the state’s election command center Tuesday night. If 2020 was any indication, the longer the counting takes and the longer voters have to wait for results, the more conspiracy theories and confusion can take hold.
Georgia is one of the Best States to Retire in
ATLANTA – Georgia is dedicated to the safety of seniors per capita in the country according to a study of the Best States to Retire in. According to Best States to Retire in – a study that identifies which states are the safest for seniors based on an analysis of 5 relevant metrics ranging from violent crime, financial crime, and organizations and assistance services dedicated to their safety – elders living in Georgia have less to worry about, as the state has one of the highest rates of government agencies and other resources dedicated to ensuring their safety per capita in the country.
