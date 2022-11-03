Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Mimi Parker, co-founder of Minnesota indie band Low has died
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Singer Mimi Parker has died. Parker’s soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim. Her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk announced her death on Twitter Sunday. The 55-year-old Parker died nearly two years after she announced she had ovarian cancer. She was the band’s drummer and songwriter. The couple built success with beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals. They stood out in what would later be defined as the decade’s “slowcore” movement, a subgenre of alternative and indie rock. Their 1994 debut album, “I Could Live in Hope,” received critical acclaim, and they went on to release 13 albums over the years.
FOX 28 Spokane
At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Oklahoma say at least one person has died as tornadoes ravaged areas of that state and neighboring Texas, leaving some people trapped and dozens of homes in ruins. The twisters Friday destroyed large portions of the town of Idabel in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, flattening a church, restaurant and medical center. Officials confirm at least one death in that county. Meanwhile, 50 homes were reported damaged or destroyed in Lamar County, Texas, where at least two dozen people are reported injured, two critically.
FOX 28 Spokane
Election conspiracy theorists ordered freed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has ordered the release of the leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories after they had been jailed last week for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims. Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, had been detained since Oct. 31 after being held in contempt by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. On Monday, the 5th U.S. Circuit of Appeals granted a request by their lawyers to free them while they appeal Hoyt’s detention order. Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers.
FOX 28 Spokane
Fierce fights over US House, LA mayor top California ballot
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s midterm elections are coming to a close with a burst of house-to-house campaigning and nonstop TV advertising. Candidates made their closing arguments in a year when the top state races include competitive contests for nearly a dozen U.S. House seats and a close match-up for Los Angeles mayor between U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. Nationally, Democrats are defending their fragile control in the House and the Senate with an unpopular president in the White House and voters pessimistic about the economy. Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned on behalf of Democratic candidates at the University of California, Los Angeles.
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona county’s plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has blocked a rural Arizona county’s plan to hand-count all the ballots in this week’s election. The full hand-count was ordered by Republican officials in Cochise County who have made unfounded claims that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. Monday’s ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday in which opponents spoke out against the proposal. The county’s elected Republican attorney and the election director for Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs both testified that a full hand-count of early ballots is illegal under state election law. McGinley’s ruling appears to also block a hand-count of all Election Day ballots. And appeal is expected.
FOX 28 Spokane
Son of suspect in Muslim slayings to make plea on gun charge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The son of an Afghan refugee suspected in the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in New Mexico has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors. Court records show Shaheed Syed has agreed to plead guilty to a sole charge of providing a false address on a form when purchasing two guns last year. A judge will have to sign off on the agreement, which calls for Syed to be sentenced to time already served. Prosecutors have alleged that Syed may have played a role in at least one of the killings over the summer, but he has not been charged in that case. His father, Muhammad Syed, has been charged in three of the killings and is a suspect in the fourth.
FOX 28 Spokane
Tornadoes rip through Texas and Oklahoma, causing injuries
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes have ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma, flattening homes, a church and toppling trees. Local officials in one county reported at least two dozen people were injured in the severe weather Friday. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said search and rescue teams as well as generators were being sent to the Idabel area in McCurtain County, which state emergency officials said was the hardest-hit by the storms. One Texas community hit hard was Powderly. Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell, who is the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly, declared a disaster in the area. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management said about 50 homes had been damaged or destroyed.
FOX 28 Spokane
South Dakota candidates rally base ahead of Election Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is planning a reelection rally featuring a video message from former President Donald Trump in a final push to turn out voters in the heavily-Republican western part of the state. Meanwhile, her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, focused on the state’s largest city in a bid to make the race competitive by winning big in his hometown of Sioux Falls. The dueling campaign rallies on Monday evening centered on the areas where each candidate is expecting to draw large numbers of voters. Republicans have nearly doubled Democrats on voter roles in South Dakota, but Smith said he was hoping to carry Sioux Falls with enough votes to buoy his chances of an upset on Election Day.
FOX 28 Spokane
School closures and delays for Monday, Nov. 7
With a Winter Storm Warning hitting Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle, some schools have closed or are planning for delays on Monday. Omak School DistrictOkanogan School DistrictBrewster School DistrictPaschal Sherman Indian SchoolPateros School District. Delays. Tonasket School District – 2-hour late start, no preschool. This is a developing...
FOX 28 Spokane
Damages caused by winter storm may qualify for property tax relief
Washington and Idaho residents who suffered losses in Friday night’s windstorm may be eligible for a property tax relief. According to Bela Kovacs, one of the candidates for Kootenai County Assessor, Idahoans may apply for property tax reduction if proof of damage and paperwork is filed with their County Assessor.
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge blocks hand-count of early ballots in Arizona county; measure sought by Republicans who don’t trust vote machines
PHOENIX (AP) — Judge blocks hand-count of early ballots in Arizona county; measure sought by Republicans who don’t trust vote machines.
FOX 28 Spokane
Traction tires, chains required on Cascade passes snow continues to fall
A winter storm that blew through the Cascades on Saturday left several passes with traffic restrictions Sunday morning. While Snoqualmie, Blewett and North Cascade passes were closed at times on Saturday, only North Cascades Pass remained closed on Sunday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is tracking the conditions of...
FOX 28 Spokane
Heavy snowfall may cause outages, dangerous or impossible travel conditions in Northern Washington, Idaho Panhandle
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising residents in Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle to be prepared for a slow or impossible morning commute on Monday due to extra snowfall. The region has been in a Winter Storm Warning since Saturday evening, which will continue through Monday. Some areas...
FOX 28 Spokane
Democrats in SC trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Another election in South Carolina will give Democrats another chance to loosen the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics. But it’s likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven’t won a statewide race in 16 years. Democratic candidates are on the ballot in just four of the eight races across South Carolina. They all face well-financed and Republican establishment-supported challengers. GOP Gov. Henry McMaster faces Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham at the top of the ballot. U.S. Sen. Tim Scott faces Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews. Secretary of State Mark Hammond faces Democrat Rosemounda Peggy Butler.
FOX 28 Spokane
Asian Americans in Nevada are highly sought-after voters
Asian Americans have emerged as a critical constituency for Republicans and Democrats in electoral battlegrounds. Take Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where second-term Democratic Rep. Susie Lee faces a challenge from Republican April Becker. Both are testing whether campaigning on crime, inflation and abortion resonate in predominantly Asian American communities. These neighborhoods in the shadow of the Las Vegas Strip were consolidated into a single district when lawmakers redrew political maps last year. Asian Americans have historically leaned Democratic, but Republicans hope their outreach efforts and economic discontent will win their votes and give them control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
FOX 28 Spokane
Pass conditions worsen as winter storm blows through
A Winter Storm Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for north central Washington, including Sherman and Loup Loup pass, cautioning residents of heavy snowfall beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday. However, the conditions on most Cascade passes are getting pretty dicey! Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is tracking conditions.
Comments / 0