Here Are The Best Truck Stop Eats In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best truck stop eats.
southernarizonaguide.com
Barro’s Pizza: A Dining Review
On a Friday in early November, 2022, Neighbor Roy and I dined at Barro’s Pizza in Marana. Earlier in the week, I had asked him what he wanted to eat come next Friday, and he exclaimed, “Pizza”. But it was up to me to choose which pizzeria we would go to. So I checked Tripadvisor. Barro Pizza got some of the best reviews, so that is how we decided to go there. Their menu says they have more than 40 locations in Arizona, mostly in Phoenix I presume. It appears to be a Family Affair. Normally, I wouldn’t go near a chain pizza place, but the reviews were so good that I decided to take a chance.
Tucson closes two more neighborhood recycling centers
The City of Tucson Environmental Services has closed two more of its recycling centers because of safety concerns related to illegal dumping.
Bear spotted Tuesday in Rancho Vistoso area
Arizona Game and Fish Tucson tweeted the sighting, speculating that the bear could be the same one seen twice last week in Oro Valley.
California Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Town
Stop by the new pizza restaurant that is now open.Girl With Red Hat/Unsplash. There are pizzas, and then there are PIZZAS. For anyone who loves pizza loaded to the brim with toppings and more meat, veggies, and other goodies stacked as high as a mountain, there are only a handful of destinations to find that kind of pie here in Tucson. While there are plenty of pizza restaurants spread around the Old Pueblo, and even more restaurants specializing in regional pizzas, such as Detroit, Chicago, and even Milwaukee, have started to pop up more frequently, sometimes nothing is as delicious as sinking teeth into a mouth-watering, heaping pizza pie. Thankfully, a new pizza restaurant has opened, straight out of California, and is serving up all the fixings.
KOLD-TV
Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
Local Restaurant Wins 'Best Roast Beef' Award From PETA
Hungry for vegan food? This local restaurant specializes in it.José Ignacio Pompé/Unsplash. The meatless meat revolution has been a thing for decades, but recently it exploded in popularity, with numerous new brands selling imitation meats that, according to some, rival, or at least come close, to the actual taste, texture, and consistency of actual meat. There have been vast improvements to the “veggie” burger options served at restaurants a decade ago, and producers are continually looking for ways to replicate meat without harming animals. And that is exactly why PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has created its own food awards, in order to recognize restaurants around the country that specialize in non-meat products. It just so happens one Tucson restaurant has been recognized as one of the best vegan options around.
City of Tucson to re-open Section 8 housing waitlist Jan. 3
The city of Tucson has announced plans to re-open its Section 8 housing waitlist early in 2023, on Jan. 3.
livingstreetsalliance.org
Three intersections in Tucson now calmer and more colorful, thanks to paint, planters, and people-power
The new traffic circle was implemented at Helen Street and 14th Avenue through the Thrive in the 05 initiative, as just one of many “Action Activities” happening in the area. Local artist, Armando Sotelo, who grew up in the neighborhood, came up with the artwork, which was vetted through a public process.
Special needs nightclub in Tucson attracts more attendees and community support
What started as 10 to 15 attendees, the special needs nightclub in Tucson, Club Zeus, is seeing more than 100 people come to the once-a-month dance party.
79-Year-Old Robert Paul Willie Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The accident was reported to have occurred near North Alvernon Way and Wast Pima Street. According to the officers, the victim was turning left from Alvernon when he was struck by another vehicle.
19-Year-Old Arturo Ruiz Arvizu Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday. The deputies responded to a call from the 1200 block of West Pima Mine Road at around noon. The victim was reported to have crashed his vehicle after speeding and then losing control.
thisistucson.com
35 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
All Souls Procession celebrates loved ones who have passed away
The All Souls Procession brought together hundreds of people from Arizona and out of state who celebrated the lives of loved ones who have passed on.
33-Year-Old Christopher Lozano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred near the intersection of West Valencia Road and South Camino de Oeste in Drexel Heights at around 3.00 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Another City of Tucson recycling center closed due to illegal dumping
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson’s recycling center off of 22nd and Alvernon just closed at the end of October. The City originally started with 13 recycling centers. But when they started facing challenges with people overfilling the bins or dumping things that were not recyclable, they dropped that down to seven. The problem has persisted and now there are only four left.
multifamilybiz.com
Vesper Holdings Completes Record Setting $203 Million Acquisition of 972-Bed Luxury Student Housing Community in Tucson
TUCSON, AZ - New York City-based Vesper Holdings, an industry leader in student housing widely recognized for creating value through its award-winning renovation and rebranding program, has acquired Sol y Luna, a two-tower, high-rise luxury student housing complex located in Tucson, Arizona. The acquisition ranks among the five largest single-asset purchases in student housing history and the largest not involving institutional capital. Vesper has closed on more than $1 billion in assets in the past 12 months. With the Sol y Luna acquisition, Vesper's portfolio totals 24,093 beds with a valuation of over $2 billion.
KOLD-TV
Tucsonans buy Powerball tickets in hopes to win the big jackpot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Someone could be going to bed a billionaire tonight. The Powerball jackpot is the highest in Powerball history, $1.9 billion dollars. Hundreds of tickets have been sold just at the Good 2 Go convivence store on the northwest side. The cashiers said they have...
KOLD-TV
Woman attacked near Broadway, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was injured in an attack near Broadway and Craycroft in Tucson late Sunday, Nov. 6. The Tucson Police Department said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening. The TPD said the victim suffered “sharp force trauma,” which usually means a stabbing....
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. The City of Tucson will be closed Friday, November 11th for the observance of Veterans...
