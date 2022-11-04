The DFL attack ad says, “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered…. He called his own wife a c***, stupid, a parasite. We should never call Dan Bohmer ‘senator’.” Bohmer says the claims “were dismissed by law enforcement in court for lack of evidence and merit” and Democrats know it, “As a combat veteran and an EMT, I’ve been through and seen a lot, all over the world. But this is a new low that’s really hard to understand.”

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO