Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Power outages sweeping through northern Minnesota from winds
Minnesota Power says they’re working to restore power after multiple outages were reported in areas ranging from Little Falls to Duluth Sunday. Outages were first reported Pillager at around 9 a.m., with more in Little Falls and Pierz around 12:30 p.m. By 2:30 p.m., Minnesota Power reported outages in...
lakesarearadio.net
Breckenridge, Barnesville, Moorhead All Heading To State Football Tournament
(KDLM) – The participants of the 2022 State Football tournaments are set after the conclusion of section championships on Friday, and three more area teams will compete for section championships in their respective conferences. The Barnesville Trojans are the champions of 8AA after a dominating 56-3 win over Crookston...
Rural Minnesota Man Killed by Grassfire
Barnesville, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Wilkin County Sheriff's Office in northwestern Minnesota is reporting that a man was apparently killed by a large grass fire on Sunday. A news release says the Sheriff's Office received a report around 3 PM Sunday about an out-of-control grass fire on a property about 4 miles south of Barnesville. Deputies and firefighters rushed to the scene and found a fire, that had already destroyed several vehicles and a semi-truck, was threatening several outbuildings and surrounding farmsteads.
battlelakereview.com
Knights Eliminate In Sections
The West Central Area-Ashby Knights football team was eliminated from the Section 6AA playoffs by top-seeded Osakis in the semi-finals Saturday, October 29 in Osakis. The No. 4 Knights won their first postseason game in a 22-14 edging of No. 5 Pillager Tuesday, October 25 in Barrett. See The Review...
battlelakereview.com
Rockets Lose To Knights, Eagles
Rockets 7 • Knights 34 After a scoreless first quarter in Underwood Wednesday night, the West Central Area-Ashby Knights got things going in the right direction with a 12 point second quarter. They added 14 third quarter points and eight fourth quarter points to record a 34-7 victory over the Rockets.
battlelakereview.com
OTC Bulldog Gridmen Head For Section Champ Title
The Bulldogs opened their 2022 playoffs with a 33-22 victory Tuesday night in Henning. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a 9-yard touchdown run from Jack Mekalson. vs. Pine River-Backus, October 29 OTC 27 • PRB 7 The Bulldogs traveled to Pine River Saturday to take on the Pine River-Backus Tigers in the Section 6A playoffs.
battlelakereview.com
BLHS Store Operations Receives Donation
The Lakes Area Community Center (LACC) of Battle Lake made a generous donation in the amount of $500 to the School Store Operations class of Battle Lake School.
battlelakereview.com
Lady Battlers Play Hearts Out Ends Season
#8 Rothsay defeated #9 Battle Lake 3-1 in Rothsay Monday evening, October 25 in the Section 6A North Volleyball Play-In. It was a hard won battle from start to finish. Both teams were determined to keep the ball off the floor. Everyone on both sides of the net played their hearts out and should be proud of their efforts.
Motorcyclist found dead morning after police pursuit
A 34-year-old motorcycle driver was found dead following a crash in Otter Tail County crash the morning after police had pursued a speeding motorcyclist. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began a pursuit with a motorcyclist on Interstate 94 near U.S. Highway 59 at around 8:30 p.m.
lakesarearadio.net
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Nov. 1, 2022
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
lakesarearadio.net
Police Called after Dispute Between Senate Candidate Dan Bohmer and Ex-Wife
The DFL attack ad says, “Bohmer recorded his son while he showered…. He called his own wife a c***, stupid, a parasite. We should never call Dan Bohmer ‘senator’.” Bohmer says the claims “were dismissed by law enforcement in court for lack of evidence and merit” and Democrats know it, “As a combat veteran and an EMT, I’ve been through and seen a lot, all over the world. But this is a new low that’s really hard to understand.”
battlelakereview.com
ABE CC Ran In Section 6 Meet, Froemming Sets School Record
The ABE CC team ran the Section 6A Meet in Staples tonight (October 28). It was a beautiful night for a race and the team ran well.
voiceofalexandria.com
Body found in Crow Wing County, believed to be that of missing man
(Brainerd, MN)--The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the area. According to the report, on Friday the sheriff's office received a call about 23-year-old Bryce Brogle. Officials say he was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday. They say that...
fox9.com
Body cam footage shows altercation that got Becker County Sheriff's deputy fired
This video shows footage captured by the body-worn camera of former Becker County Sheriff Deputy Chad Peterson during an obsencity-laced, threatening verbal altercation with a resident that occurred just after midnight on June 7, 2021. Peterson, who was named Minnesota Officer of the Year in 2009, was put on paid leave the next day and was fired that December. He is now running for sheriff in Becker County.
Comments / 0