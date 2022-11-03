Read full article on original website
'It sounded like a helicopter' | Texas 17-year-old describes being inside home during tornado
MIDCITY, Texas — Tornadoes ripped through parts of Texas and Oklahoma Friday, leaving many families and homeowners trying to deal with the aftermath of the storm. Lamar County, near the border of Texas and Oklahoma, was an area hit hard, including the unincorporated community called Midcity. Landyn Roberts and...
WFAA
Oh baby! Woman delivers newborn on side of the road with help from Texas officer
Officer Salazar was at a meeting in the Northwest Police Station when he heard the woman screaming. When he got to her vehicle, he realized she was in active labor.
WFAA
Texas paramedic who lost son to overdose now training officers in response
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas paramedic is making it her mission to train first responders on what to do during an overdose. Her name is Callie Crow, and she has helped around 5,000 people and about 60 police departments across Texas with her training. She said two seconds can...
Here are all the confirmed North Texas tornadoes, their EF rating and path
DALLAS — Severe weather led to a several tornadoes in the North Texas region on Friday. As of Monday morning, we now know of at least four confirmed tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service. Unless some new information comes out, storm surveys have finished for this event. There...
WFAA
Call logs show lack of urgency from Gov. Abbott in Uvalde school shooting, Sen. Gutierrez says
UVALDE, Texas — Nearly six months after the Robb Elementary School shooting, information continues to trickle out. State Senator Roland Gutierrez released the call logs between Governor Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw Monday. Gutierrez said he’s had these logs for 60 days and released them now out of frustration for the lack of transparency.
Records show Texans have spent more than $20 million to bus migrants out of state
DALLAS — New records WFAA obtained through an open records request show Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to bus migrants out of the state has cost Texans more than $20 million, as of October. Abbott began the program in April, sending migrants seeking asylum to New York City, Chicago...
WFAA
After the storms, a sunny and dry weekend
DALLAS — Friday tornadoes. 3 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas from Friday's severe weather:. EF-2 in Henderson County (around Athens) These are the only tornadoes confirmed as of Sunday morning, but that number could increase over the coming days. Storm surveys are underway to determine...
WFAA
What isn't allowed at polling places on Election Day?
CENTRAL, Texas — Texas voters who didn't vote early will be heading to polling locations to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But what some voters may not know is that there are a lot of rules about what is and isn't allowed at polling places. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before you exercise your right to vote on Election Day:
WFAA
Texas Elections: Dan Patrick and Mike Collier face off in Lieutenant Governor race
TEXAS, USA — Among this year's most high-profile midterm election races is the showdown for Texas' lieutenant governor between incumbent Republican Dan Patrick and his Democratic challenger Mike Collier. Who is Dan Patrick?. Patrick was first elected lieutenant governor in the 2014 midterm election and is seeking his third...
WFAA
Texas Elections: Inside the races for comptroller and agriculture, land and railroad commissioners
TEXAS, USA — In addition to high-profile races that all Texans will be voting in during this midterm election – including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general – a number of other positions with statewide implications are up for grabs. Read more about those four races below,...
WFAA
Party chairman says Democrats will show up on Election Day
TEXAS, USA — As we approach Election Day, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party says he’s seeing a level of enthusiasm among Democrats he’s never seen in his time as chair over the last decade or so. But early voting turnout doesn’t reflect that, and if...
