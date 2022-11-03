ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, AR

WFAA

After the storms, a sunny and dry weekend

DALLAS — Friday tornadoes. 3 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas from Friday's severe weather:. EF-2 in Henderson County (around Athens) These are the only tornadoes confirmed as of Sunday morning, but that number could increase over the coming days. Storm surveys are underway to determine...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
WFAA

What isn't allowed at polling places on Election Day?

CENTRAL, Texas — Texas voters who didn't vote early will be heading to polling locations to cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But what some voters may not know is that there are a lot of rules about what is and isn't allowed at polling places. Here's a breakdown of what you need to know before you exercise your right to vote on Election Day:
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Party chairman says Democrats will show up on Election Day

TEXAS, USA — As we approach Election Day, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party says he’s seeing a level of enthusiasm among Democrats he’s never seen in his time as chair over the last decade or so. But early voting turnout doesn’t reflect that, and if...
TEXAS STATE

