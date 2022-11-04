ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

92.9 The Bull

Hot Coco With Lucky Charms Has Come To Yakima

Let me first start off by saying, this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for this brand of hot chocolate, or any hot chocolate or marshmallows for that matter. I must also say that this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement AGAINST this brand of hot chocolate or any hot chocolatey drink (or marshmallows that may or may not float in it). I was just walking through the grocery store, and a friendly Irish logo caught my eye and I was intrigued. So with my wife’s blessing, bought it with my own (her) money, and my friends and I gave it a try.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

8 Best Places to Get New Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley

8 Best Places to Get Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley. Dang, the winter weather is starting to rear it’s crispy head, which means it’s time to get your kid a new coat for the winter. I already know your child needs a new coat because kids grow out of clothes faster than you can say, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire!” My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, needs a new coat, so I needed to come up with a quick list of the best places to get a kids coat in Yakima Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

The Top 5 Artists We’d Kill to see in Yakima

Yakima is by no means a hot spot for big artists to come to, but we know we're worth the stop when it comes to a country-wide tour. We have a lot to offer including our amazing venue, the Yakima Sun Dome. There's a lot of shows announced especially with...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

What Would Yakima Do With The Powerball Winnings?

There was no winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball lottery. Which means, we all still have another chance to score big! How much is the jackpot going to be Monday night (Powerball is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday)? It looks to be a record breaking amount of $1.9 BILLION DOLLARS (according to CaLottery.com)!
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

5 Places To Perfect Your Shooting Skills Around Yakima

We live in the Pacific Northwest, so it’s not uncommon for us to do and practice things that you would expect to be done in the Pacific Northwest. One of the big things that is a staple in our neck of the woods is hunting. Even though one side of our state might not be as passionate as the other, it’s an important and time honored tradition.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms

A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
WASHINGTON STATE
92.9 The Bull

3 Reasons to Catch the 44th Annual Salvation Army Toy Run

It's time for the annual Salvation Army Toy Run in Yakima, WA, and your presence is being requested. Let's make a difference for the kids in the Yakima Valley this Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Start collecting brand-new unwrapped toys to donate today and help spread the word to make a difference.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima’s Holiday Lighted Parade is Back This Year

Time to plan for the upcoming holiday season and a holiday parade. The much-loved Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is back this year. The 23rd Annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is set to happen on Sunday, December 4th, at 6:00 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to show up for the event in downtown Yakima.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima

Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

What Do You Think Destroyed This Fence in Union Gap?

Imagine, you’re sitting in your house. Resting after a long hard day’s work. Forget just the day’s work, it’s Friday. You’ve been punching in and punching out all weekend. You’re frustrated at work, been there 20 years and still not assistant manager of the company. What is it that you do? It doesn’t matter for the purpose of this story. Just know that you’re under appreciated. I’m know you can relate.
UNION GAP, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Drivers Paying More at The Pump

Drivers in eastern and central Washington are paying almost 6 cents a gallon more to fill up the tank Monday as gas prices are averaging $4.60 a gallon. The statewide average is selling for $4.82 a gallon according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Get A Ticket Yakima? Police Say Emphasis Patrols Are Working

If you've listened to KIT news this month or if you've viewed the Yakima Police Department Twitter page you've heard about Traffic Tuesday. That's the day when Yakima Police Officials post the latest numbers in the department's ongoing traffic emphasis patrols. Capt. Jay Seely who is now in charge of the city traffic unit says he's implemented a new policy and he says it's working to slow drivers. Seely tells KIT News "the motoring public seems to be responding by changing driving behavior which we truly appreciate"
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Man Faces Charges in West Valley Shooting

A man is facing assault charges and another man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Yakima on Friday. Yakima Police officers were called to 80th Avenue and Nob Hill at about 3:15 pm Friday after getting a report that someone had been shot. The 22-year-old suspect told...
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Rotary Clubs To Help Increase Security at City Parks

Yakima city officials hope to improve lighting and safety at city parks through a new partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Yakima. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council passed a resolution that "authorized" the agreement. City officials say the clubs want to donate funds up to $130,000 to the Yakima Parks and Recreation Division to shed more light on some specific parks in the city. A press release from the City of Yakima says the clubs are willing to contribute funding for the design and installation of "lighting at Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, Chesterley Park skate park, and Randall Park basketball courts."
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima Banner Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Yakima Police say they've arrested a man who they say robbed the Banner Bank branch at 502 West Yakima Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The man walked into the bank at about 4:50 pm Wednesday and gave a note to the teller saying he wanted cash. The man grabbed some cash and left the bank without showing a weapon. He didn't get far before he was arrested in the 400 block of West Yakima Avenue shortly after the robbery. No injuries were reported.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Arrest Warrant Issued For Second Suspect in Yakima Inn Shooting

Yakima Police are now searching for a second suspect in the October 21 killing of 31-year-old Angelica Aguilar at a Yakima hotel. An arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on murder and kidnapping charges in the fatal shooting of Aguilar who was shot in the face and torso and found dead at the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street.
YAKIMA, WA
92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
