Hot Coco With Lucky Charms Has Come To Yakima
Let me first start off by saying, this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for this brand of hot chocolate, or any hot chocolate or marshmallows for that matter. I must also say that this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement AGAINST this brand of hot chocolate or any hot chocolatey drink (or marshmallows that may or may not float in it). I was just walking through the grocery store, and a friendly Irish logo caught my eye and I was intrigued. So with my wife’s blessing, bought it with my own (her) money, and my friends and I gave it a try.
8 Best Places to Get New Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley
8 Best Places to Get Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley. Dang, the winter weather is starting to rear it’s crispy head, which means it’s time to get your kid a new coat for the winter. I already know your child needs a new coat because kids grow out of clothes faster than you can say, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire!” My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, needs a new coat, so I needed to come up with a quick list of the best places to get a kids coat in Yakima Valley.
The Top 5 Artists We’d Kill to see in Yakima
Yakima is by no means a hot spot for big artists to come to, but we know we're worth the stop when it comes to a country-wide tour. We have a lot to offer including our amazing venue, the Yakima Sun Dome. There's a lot of shows announced especially with...
What Would Yakima Do With The Powerball Winnings?
There was no winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball lottery. Which means, we all still have another chance to score big! How much is the jackpot going to be Monday night (Powerball is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday)? It looks to be a record breaking amount of $1.9 BILLION DOLLARS (according to CaLottery.com)!
The 3 Places You Didn’t Know Made Thanksgiving Dinners in Yakima
Thanksgiving Dinner is a hassle no matter how easy your family made it look, so don't worry about making everything perfect. Better yet, don't even worry about making thanksgiving dinner this year, there are plenty of places you can get it in the Yakima Valley. That's right, you don't have...
Spectacular 1.6 M Yakima Home For Sale with 2 Homes on 5+ Acres
In search of a home that features incredible views, wood floors, more than 5 acres of land, and the chance to enjoy two multi-generation living or business opportunities? This spot in Yakima is not only stunning but currently for sale. Searching for a Restful Retreat?. According to Realtor.com. This is...
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
5 Places To Perfect Your Shooting Skills Around Yakima
We live in the Pacific Northwest, so it’s not uncommon for us to do and practice things that you would expect to be done in the Pacific Northwest. One of the big things that is a staple in our neck of the woods is hunting. Even though one side of our state might not be as passionate as the other, it’s an important and time honored tradition.
Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms
A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
3 Reasons to Catch the 44th Annual Salvation Army Toy Run
It's time for the annual Salvation Army Toy Run in Yakima, WA, and your presence is being requested. Let's make a difference for the kids in the Yakima Valley this Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Start collecting brand-new unwrapped toys to donate today and help spread the word to make a difference.
Yakima’s Holiday Lighted Parade is Back This Year
Time to plan for the upcoming holiday season and a holiday parade. The much-loved Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is back this year. The 23rd Annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is set to happen on Sunday, December 4th, at 6:00 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to show up for the event in downtown Yakima.
Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.
What Do You Think Destroyed This Fence in Union Gap?
Imagine, you’re sitting in your house. Resting after a long hard day’s work. Forget just the day’s work, it’s Friday. You’ve been punching in and punching out all weekend. You’re frustrated at work, been there 20 years and still not assistant manager of the company. What is it that you do? It doesn’t matter for the purpose of this story. Just know that you’re under appreciated. I’m know you can relate.
Yakima Drivers Paying More at The Pump
Drivers in eastern and central Washington are paying almost 6 cents a gallon more to fill up the tank Monday as gas prices are averaging $4.60 a gallon. The statewide average is selling for $4.82 a gallon according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents...
Get A Ticket Yakima? Police Say Emphasis Patrols Are Working
If you've listened to KIT news this month or if you've viewed the Yakima Police Department Twitter page you've heard about Traffic Tuesday. That's the day when Yakima Police Officials post the latest numbers in the department's ongoing traffic emphasis patrols. Capt. Jay Seely who is now in charge of the city traffic unit says he's implemented a new policy and he says it's working to slow drivers. Seely tells KIT News "the motoring public seems to be responding by changing driving behavior which we truly appreciate"
Yakima Man Faces Charges in West Valley Shooting
A man is facing assault charges and another man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Yakima on Friday. Yakima Police officers were called to 80th Avenue and Nob Hill at about 3:15 pm Friday after getting a report that someone had been shot. The 22-year-old suspect told...
Yakima Rotary Clubs To Help Increase Security at City Parks
Yakima city officials hope to improve lighting and safety at city parks through a new partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Yakima. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council passed a resolution that "authorized" the agreement. City officials say the clubs want to donate funds up to $130,000 to the Yakima Parks and Recreation Division to shed more light on some specific parks in the city. A press release from the City of Yakima says the clubs are willing to contribute funding for the design and installation of "lighting at Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, Chesterley Park skate park, and Randall Park basketball courts."
Yakima Banner Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Yakima Police say they've arrested a man who they say robbed the Banner Bank branch at 502 West Yakima Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The man walked into the bank at about 4:50 pm Wednesday and gave a note to the teller saying he wanted cash. The man grabbed some cash and left the bank without showing a weapon. He didn't get far before he was arrested in the 400 block of West Yakima Avenue shortly after the robbery. No injuries were reported.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Second Suspect in Yakima Inn Shooting
Yakima Police are now searching for a second suspect in the October 21 killing of 31-year-old Angelica Aguilar at a Yakima hotel. An arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on murder and kidnapping charges in the fatal shooting of Aguilar who was shot in the face and torso and found dead at the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street.
