Concordia Blade-Empire
Raymond F. Tremblay
Raymond F. Tremblay, age 88, entered into rest on November 6, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph, Kansas, surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1934, in Clay County, Kansas, to Phillip and Mary (Bachamp) Tremblay. Ray was a 1952 graduate of Clyde High School. Ray served...
CCCC women drop Scotties, 69-53
HIGHLAND — Taking control of the game by scoring the first 16 points of the fourth quarter, the Cloud County Community College women’s basketball team would pass their first road test of the season by rallying past Highland Community College 69-53 Friday afternoon in Ben Allen Field House.
