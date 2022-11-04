Crown Jewel has already gotten off to a hot start with two big matches, including Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley and Damage CTRL vs Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Unfortunately, Bliss and Asuka would lose the match due to some key interference by one of her old Tag Team partners in Nikki Cross, but even before the match, Bliss was already confronting her past. In the backstage interview before the match, Bliss was speaking to Byron Saxton when the TV behind her flashed some fuzzy footage and then displayed Bray Wyatt's symbol, and it seems WWE is teasing that Bliss might not be quite done with Wyatt just yet.

2 DAYS AGO