wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence

We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
ComicBook

Brock Lesnar Escapes Crown Jewel With a Win Over Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar narrowly escaped Crown Jewel with a victory over Bobby Lashley, overcoming an offensive assault to score a quick pin on Saturday. Lashley took an immediate advantage over Lensar, attacking Lesnar's leg outside the ring before the match officially began, then hitting him with four consecutive Spears both in and out of the ring. Lesnar managed to counter a Hurt Lock attempt, then delivered multiple suplexes and an F-5 despite only having one good leg.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing Match was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. After Belair got the advantage, Bayley grabbed a kendo stick, but missed all of her shots....
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
itrwrestling.com

Bobby Lashley Says He Was “Ready To Die” During WWE Clash With Brock Lesnar

The opening match to WWE Crown Jewel 2022 saw a rematch from the Royal Rumble, as Brock Lesnar met Bobby Lashley. It was Lashley who won their previous contest at the Rumble, regaining the WWE Championship with help from Roman Reigns, stemming from Paul Heyman reuniting with ‘The Tribal Chief’.
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE CROWN JEWEL 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 12 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Believes His Son Can Make It In Pro Wrestling

During a recent appearance on the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley commented on his TNA World Championship match with Kurt Angle back in 2015, which is a bout the latter has openly admitted made him decide against retirement at the time. Additionally, the Almighty One commented...
ewrestlingnews.com

Solo Sikoa Comments On The Rock Saying He’s The ‘Head Of The Table’

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns successfully retained his title at Crown Jewel when he defeated Logan Paul. Paul’s entourage, Jake Paul, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa were involved in the match. Before the event, Sikoa spoke to Republic World and was asked about his...
ewrestlingnews.com

Sammy Guevara Knew Eight Years Ago He’d Beat Bryan Danielson

Sammy Guevara and Bryan Danielson will square off once again on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This time, the Spanish God and the American Dragon will face one another in a two-out-of-three falls match. Guevara shared a message on Twitter that he’s been looking to beat Bryan since...
ewrestlingnews.com

The Reason Why MVP Isn’t In Saudi Arabia For Crown Jewel, More Backstage Notes

According to a report from Fightful, the WWE Crown Jewel main event featuring Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship is expected to recieve the most amount of time on the show. The shortest match of the night will be Omos vs. Braun Strowman. Scarlett, Rhea...
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E. Appears At NASCAR Race, News On Rhea Ripley, SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, More

You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the top ten badass Rhea Ripley moments:. “Watch the coolest, most villainous moments of Rhea Ripley’s career.”. You can check out this week’s episode of “SmackDown In Three Minutes” video...
ComicBook

WWE Crown Royal: Fans Applaud Logan Paul For Roman Reigns Match

WWE's Tribal Chief has taken on more opponents than we can count when it comes to defending both the World Heavyweight Championship and the Universal Championship belts, though none might have been quite as famous outside of the ring as Logan Paul. The Youtuber has made a name for himself not only online, but also by becoming a professional boxer, joining World Wrestling Entertainment recently, and showing his stuff. Now, fans are wrapping their heads around Crown Jewel's main event of the night.
ewrestlingnews.com

Sasha Banks Training With Juventud Guerrera Amid WWE Return Rumors

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is back in the ring ahead of a rumored return to TV. Banks has been suspended for close to half a year after she and Naomi walked out of the May 16th WWE RAW TV tapings over creative differences with the proposed main event. On Instagram,...
ComicBook

WWE Teases Bray Wyatt Storyline Might Not Be Over For Alexa Bliss at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel has already gotten off to a hot start with two big matches, including Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley and Damage CTRL vs Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Unfortunately, Bliss and Asuka would lose the match due to some key interference by one of her old Tag Team partners in Nikki Cross, but even before the match, Bliss was already confronting her past. In the backstage interview before the match, Bliss was speaking to Byron Saxton when the TV behind her flashed some fuzzy footage and then displayed Bray Wyatt's symbol, and it seems WWE is teasing that Bliss might not be quite done with Wyatt just yet.
ewrestlingnews.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Rips Some Of The Booking In WWE & AEW These Days

During the latest edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, former WWE creative team writer Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on his issues with the creative direction for Bryan Danielson in AEW these days, as well as the segment on Monday’s episode of RAW involving The Miz and Mustafa Ali, which he called “cringeworthy.”
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Crown Jewel Results: The Usos vs. Ridge Holland & Butch

Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Ridge Holland & Butch was booked at this year’s WWE Crown Jewel event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The Usos got the early jump on Butch and beat him down. Holland got the hot tag and took out The Usos with right hands. Holland stepped on Jimmy’s hand while on the steel steps. Ridge with a powerslam to Jey for 2.

