Yakima, WA

Hot Coco With Lucky Charms Has Come To Yakima

Let me first start off by saying, this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for this brand of hot chocolate, or any hot chocolate or marshmallows for that matter. I must also say that this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement AGAINST this brand of hot chocolate or any hot chocolatey drink (or marshmallows that may or may not float in it). I was just walking through the grocery store, and a friendly Irish logo caught my eye and I was intrigued. So with my wife’s blessing, bought it with my own (her) money, and my friends and I gave it a try.
The Top 5 Artists We’d Kill to see in Yakima

Yakima is by no means a hot spot for big artists to come to, but we know we're worth the stop when it comes to a country-wide tour. We have a lot to offer including our amazing venue, the Yakima Sun Dome. There's a lot of shows announced especially with...
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima

It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
Yakima’s Halloween Hangover! What To Do With The Wrappers?

Okay, so it’s November 1st. You’ve awoken from an amazing, spectacular, stupendous night of Halloween trick or treating that will go down as legendary in the halls of your mind. The heartburn from too many peanut M&M’s is getting to you, but the pain is a pleasant reminder of the epic night you had celebrating. You sit up on the floor, barley remembering that you passed out there. Not from a hard night of drinking or drugs, no, but from the candy coma that was induced by fun sized snickers, bite size Reese’s peanut butter cups, and the regular sized Starbursts that they just package much smaller and only give you two squares per treat. The candy is all gone, and you’re just covered in wrappers. Sure it was a good blanket for passed out you, but now awake you has to figure out what to do with the mess of wrappers. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO? Or if you’re like most people and had a normal amount of fun on Halloween and find yourself with candy wrappers throughout the next couple days, the question still remains… WHAT DO YOU DO?
Successful Yakima Trunk or Treat at Steve Hahn in Yakima Photos

Steve Hahn's 5th Annual Trunk or Treat was a major success. There were over 70 different trunks with tons of candy, live music from D-Rez, a really cool set-up with haybales for selfies, Captain Squirrel and Dave brought the magic, and an incredible haunted house to wrap it all up with black lights scary characters popping out of the hidden passages and even a spit pit full of bubbles for everyone to enjoy! Did you make it out?
5 Places To Perfect Your Shooting Skills Around Yakima

We live in the Pacific Northwest, so it’s not uncommon for us to do and practice things that you would expect to be done in the Pacific Northwest. One of the big things that is a staple in our neck of the woods is hunting. Even though one side of our state might not be as passionate as the other, it’s an important and time honored tradition.
Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms

A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
3 Reasons to Catch the 44th Annual Salvation Army Toy Run

It's time for the annual Salvation Army Toy Run in Yakima, WA, and your presence is being requested. Let's make a difference for the kids in the Yakima Valley this Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Start collecting brand-new unwrapped toys to donate today and help spread the word to make a difference.
The 4 Delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes from Yakima!

Thanksgiving is great for bringing friends and family together over a delicious hot meal. Everyone always has their favorite foods and something the entire family can enjoy. Most of the time people go with the traditional side dishes, but this year we're suggesting you mix it up. You might think,...
