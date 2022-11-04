Read full article on original website
Hot Coco With Lucky Charms Has Come To Yakima
Let me first start off by saying, this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for this brand of hot chocolate, or any hot chocolate or marshmallows for that matter. I must also say that this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement AGAINST this brand of hot chocolate or any hot chocolatey drink (or marshmallows that may or may not float in it). I was just walking through the grocery store, and a friendly Irish logo caught my eye and I was intrigued. So with my wife’s blessing, bought it with my own (her) money, and my friends and I gave it a try.
Win Justin Shandor Tickets! Elvis Impersonator Extraordinaire
Justin Shandor is coming to Legends Casino Hotel on Friday, November 11th and we’ve got a free pair of tickets with your name on them! The show is almost sold out so get your name signed up to win in the form below. WHO IS JUSTIN SHANDOR ANYWAY?. Justin...
The Top 5 Artists We’d Kill to see in Yakima
Yakima is by no means a hot spot for big artists to come to, but we know we're worth the stop when it comes to a country-wide tour. We have a lot to offer including our amazing venue, the Yakima Sun Dome. There's a lot of shows announced especially with...
Can You Solve the Mystery of “Mel’s Hole” Near Ellensburg Washington?
Ellensburg, Washington is a sleepy town in the middle of nowhere. It's the kind of place where everyone knows each other and nothing much happens. But there is one thing that makes Ellensburg unique: it's home to Mel's Hole. What is Mel's Hole, you ask? Well, according to local legend,...
That One Time Kennewick Was Featured On The Top 5 Jail Breaks In America
Did Benton County Washington Have The Easiest Jailbreak Of All Time?. Kennewick Washington is famous for lots of things but one of our least shining moments is when we were featured on national TV with a video of the easiest jailbreak ever from the Benton County Justice Center. See Video...
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
The 3 Places You Didn’t Know Made Thanksgiving Dinners in Yakima
Thanksgiving Dinner is a hassle no matter how easy your family made it look, so don't worry about making everything perfect. Better yet, don't even worry about making thanksgiving dinner this year, there are plenty of places you can get it in the Yakima Valley. That's right, you don't have...
Did You Experience Excitement Friday at The Seasons in Yakima?
Did you experience what happened at the Seasons Performance Hall on Friday night?. If you did, you're probably still recovering from the fun. If you didn't, you've got to check out the photo gallery below and make sure you don't miss the next amazing event that's coming this week. Cockaphonix...
Spectacular 1.6 M Yakima Home For Sale with 2 Homes on 5+ Acres
In search of a home that features incredible views, wood floors, more than 5 acres of land, and the chance to enjoy two multi-generation living or business opportunities? This spot in Yakima is not only stunning but currently for sale. Searching for a Restful Retreat?. According to Realtor.com. This is...
Yakima’s Halloween Hangover! What To Do With The Wrappers?
Okay, so it’s November 1st. You’ve awoken from an amazing, spectacular, stupendous night of Halloween trick or treating that will go down as legendary in the halls of your mind. The heartburn from too many peanut M&M’s is getting to you, but the pain is a pleasant reminder of the epic night you had celebrating. You sit up on the floor, barley remembering that you passed out there. Not from a hard night of drinking or drugs, no, but from the candy coma that was induced by fun sized snickers, bite size Reese’s peanut butter cups, and the regular sized Starbursts that they just package much smaller and only give you two squares per treat. The candy is all gone, and you’re just covered in wrappers. Sure it was a good blanket for passed out you, but now awake you has to figure out what to do with the mess of wrappers. What do you do? WHAT DO YOU DO? Or if you’re like most people and had a normal amount of fun on Halloween and find yourself with candy wrappers throughout the next couple days, the question still remains… WHAT DO YOU DO?
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
Successful Yakima Trunk or Treat at Steve Hahn in Yakima Photos
Steve Hahn's 5th Annual Trunk or Treat was a major success. There were over 70 different trunks with tons of candy, live music from D-Rez, a really cool set-up with haybales for selfies, Captain Squirrel and Dave brought the magic, and an incredible haunted house to wrap it all up with black lights scary characters popping out of the hidden passages and even a spit pit full of bubbles for everyone to enjoy! Did you make it out?
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
5 Places To Perfect Your Shooting Skills Around Yakima
We live in the Pacific Northwest, so it’s not uncommon for us to do and practice things that you would expect to be done in the Pacific Northwest. One of the big things that is a staple in our neck of the woods is hunting. Even though one side of our state might not be as passionate as the other, it’s an important and time honored tradition.
8 Yakima Valley Phrases Perfect for Whose Line is It Anyway
Am I pushing **** up a hill? Not sure if that's a phrase but being clever can sometimes turn out that way. Laughs are contagious, humor is subject to interpretation, and live events bring the real magic together. Searching for a good laugh in the Yakima Valley?. Do You Remember...
Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms
A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
3 Reasons to Catch the 44th Annual Salvation Army Toy Run
It's time for the annual Salvation Army Toy Run in Yakima, WA, and your presence is being requested. Let's make a difference for the kids in the Yakima Valley this Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Start collecting brand-new unwrapped toys to donate today and help spread the word to make a difference.
The 4 Delicious Thanksgiving Side Dishes from Yakima!
Thanksgiving is great for bringing friends and family together over a delicious hot meal. Everyone always has their favorite foods and something the entire family can enjoy. Most of the time people go with the traditional side dishes, but this year we're suggesting you mix it up. You might think,...
