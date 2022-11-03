ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Tornado Reports | Official NWS surveys across Arkansas & Oklahoma (Nov 4)

HEAVENER, Okla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Oklahoma on Friday, Nov 4. Two of the tornadoes hit LeFlore County. NWS confirmed two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Heavener and Honobia. Tap HERE for our interactive radar for...
