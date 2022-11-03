Read full article on original website
Groups against and for legalizing recreational marijuana make final push before election day
ARKANSAS, USA — One of the biggest and most debated issues on this year's ballot is Issue 4, which is the push to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas. The latest poll from the University of Arkansas showed a decrease in support for the issue. “A month ago, it looked...
Light showers moving in for Election Day | Forecast Nov 8, 2022
A warm front is pushing across Arkansas and Oklahoma bringing a couple spotty showers Tuesday. A cold front later this week will drop us below freezing.
Tornado Reports | Official NWS surveys across Arkansas & Oklahoma (Nov 4)
HEAVENER, Okla. — The National Weather Service (NWS) out of Tulsa confirmed six tornadoes touched down in southeast Oklahoma on Friday, Nov 4. Two of the tornadoes hit LeFlore County. NWS confirmed two separate EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Heavener and Honobia. Tap HERE for our interactive radar for...
