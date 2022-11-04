Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Italy's Bper beats estimates for Q3 profit helped by higher rates, fees
MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) posted on Monday a better-then expected third quarter net profit helped by a rise in core revenues which were boosted by the recent acquisition of rival Banca Carige. Italy's fourth-largest bank said net profit for the three months through September fell...
kitco.com
Franco-Nevada reports net income of $157M in Q3, says on track to meet 2022 guidance
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that higher contributions from Candelaria, Tasiast and Sudbury were more than offset by lower deliveries...
kitco.com
Osisko to acquire royalty on SolGold's Cascabel copper-gold project in Ecuador for $50M
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. As part of the transaction, Osisko will acquire a 0.6% net smelter return royalty (NSR) covering the entire...
kitco.com
Gold Fields will not change Yamana bid
Responding to last week's development that Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver are bidding for Yamana, Gold Fields said it will not change the terms of its bid. Gold Fields launched a $6.7-billion bid for Yamana in the spring. Agnico and Pan American announced an offer last week. Yamana said it supports the new bid.
kitco.com
U.S. Mint lags and Perth Mint dominates as global demand for gold silver bullion rises sharply in October
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The U.S. Mint said that it sold 62,500 ounces of gold in various denominations of America Eagle Gold...
kitco.com
Is gold the first metal to bottom? And is Bitcoin price low enough to outperform traditional risk assets? Bloomberg Intelligence weighs in
(Kitco News) Gold has solid support between $1,600-$1,700 an ounce and could be the first metal to bottom. And Bitcoin is now low enough to start outperforming traditional risk assets, Bloomberg Intelligence said in its November outlook reports. After finding its bottom, gold could be on its way higher as...
kitco.com
Euro, sterling bounce, dollar drops as investors cash in
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro and sterling rose against the safe-haven dollar on Monday, supported by a risk-on sentiment across markets as investors digested positive euro zone data and looked to cash in on the strength of the U.S. currency. A survey showed on Monday that investor morale in...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Nov. 8 daily chart alert - Bears quickly gain power
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday and hit a two-week low. A price uptrend on the daily bar chart has now been negated and bears have quickly gained fresh technical strength to suggest some more downside price pressure in the near term. Stay tuned!
kitco.com
ETF outflows to cap gold price rally, says TD Securities
(Kitco News) After a strong $50 move higher on Friday, does gold have a chance at a breakout? TD Securities says it's too early for gold to move, citing strong ETF outflows and bloated long positioning. December Comex gold futures were last trading at $1,681.90, up 0.32% on the day...
kitco.com
Corrective price pullbacks for gold, silver, after Tuesday's solid gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside corrections...
kitco.com
Harmony Gold reports fatality
Harmony Gold (JSE:HAR) reported today that an employee lost his life on Monday morning following a fall of ground incident at the company's Tshepong North mine, near Odendaalsrus, in the Free State province. Tshepong operations are underground. Mining takes place between 1 500m to 2 300m below surface. Ore mined...
kitco.com
Cameco inks uranium supply agreement with Chinese state-owned nuclear firm
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release, the contract, finalized earlier this year, was marked as part of the China...
kitco.com
Canada's Ritchie Bros to buy U.S. damaged vehicle platform IAA in $7.3 bln deal
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Canadian equipment marketplace Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (RBA.TO) said on Monday it would buy U.S.-based IAA Inc (IAA.N) in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $7.3 billion including debt. The deal for IAA, which trades in damaged vehicles, will help Ritchie Bros expand its scope and...
kitco.com
Gold prices consolidate with focus on U.S. inflation data
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Monday as some investors locked in profits after a sharp rise in the previous session, while markets awaited this week's U.S. inflation data to get cues on the Federal Reserve's rate hike path. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,676.69 per ounce by...
kitco.com
Gold near 3-week peak on dollar slide; U.S. inflation data in focus
Nov 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Monday near a three-week peak hit in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker dollar, while investors looked forward to U.S. inflation data later this week that could influence the size of Federal Reserve rate-hike. Spot gold was little changed at $1,677.04...
kitco.com
FTSE 100 ends higher as Wall St rallies ahead of mid-term outcome
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip stock index closed slightly up on Tuesday as Wall Street rallied ahead of the outcome of U.S. mid-term elections, while the UK's second-largest housebuilder Persimmon tumbled as it warned of a hit to annual profit margins. The export-oriented FTSE 100 (.FTSE) closed 0.1% higher...
kitco.com
Historic silver grades are amongst the highest in Latin America - Outcrop Silver & Gold
Outcrop Silver & Gold drill results are putting the company in a select group, noted CEO Joseph Hebert. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco") for informational purposes only and is not intended as any form of advice, whether legal, accounting, investment, financial or tax advice. Therefore, it cannot be relied upon as such. Should you require such advice, contact a licensed professional. The content provided herein is provided on an "as is" basis without any warranty of any kind, whether express or implied and your use of the information provided in said content is entirely at your own risk. In no event will Kitco be held liable for any indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages arising out of the use of the content on this website.
kitco.com
Petra Diamonds reports tailings breach, mining prod'n suspended
Petra Diamond (LSE:PDL) announces that earlier today the eastern wall of the tailings storage facility at the Williamson mine was breached, resulting in flooding away from the pit which has extended into certain areas outside of the mine lease area. To date, no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed and...
kitco.com
Hedge funds capitulate on Fed pivot
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hedge funds have given up the ghost on a Fed pivot coming any time soon. After weeks of sporadic attempts to time the Federal Reserve signaling that it might be close to taking its foot off the tightening pedal, they have thrown in the towel and racked up a record short position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures.
kitco.com
Gold price modestly up, but holding Friday's strong gains
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are slightly higher in early U.S. trading Monday, but importantly are holding Friday's...
Comments / 0