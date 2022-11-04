Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Best Buy Releases Black Friday Deals Early. (Like, Now.)
Another retailer says sooner is better than later when it comes to holiday sales.
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 ad has leaked online: These are the top deals
Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peak at the deals ahead of its first “Black Friday Deal for Days 2022” sale. The retail giant has leaked its Black Friday ad online with all the price drops it will release on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET online. In-store deals will start on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time.
15 of the best things to get at Aldi this month for under $5
From keto stuffing to festive nonalcoholic ciders, there are plenty of budget-friendly finds for your Thanksgiving table at the popular grocery store.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
I've worked at Costco for 17 years. Here are 13 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the warehouse for 17 years, I buy clothing, Kirkland whiskey, Vital Proteins, Liquid IV drink mix, and rotisserie chicken.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
I'm an Amazon warehouse worker. When I'm tired and in pain from standing all day on Prime Day, I remind myself the money's good.
A Staten Island Amazon employee shares how "stowers" prepare for Amazon Prime Day in the warehouse. Full-time employees are expected to work mandatory overtime hours and are paid time-and-a-half. They like the pay, but they said working long hours is hurting their ankles. This as-told-to essay is based on a...
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Comments / 0