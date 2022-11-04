ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Engadget

Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever

An 11-inch model is also on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. AudioQuest Irish Red RCA Male to RCA Male Subwoofe. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
ZDNet

Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off

Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
Android Police

Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100

It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Phone Arena

Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date

The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Digital Trends

This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it

Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.

