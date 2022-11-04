ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton University

Voter & Election Information

Federal law mandates that all colleges and universities in the country make voter registration forms available to all students attending their institutions who are eligible to vote. Princeton University is committed to supporting this process and helping its students engage in this vital civic duty. To be eligible to vote...
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton University

Princeton's Tradition of Institutional Restraint

When I was a Princeton undergraduate, University departments communicated via letters, flyers, and bulletin boards. Today, websites, social media, and e-mail allow for the instantaneous and widespread dissemination of messages to the campus and beyond. In this new media environment, University officials regularly face sensitive and difficult questions about whether...
PRINCETON, NJ

