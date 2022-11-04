Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston Says ‘There Are No More Movie Stars’ and Hates Social Media: ‘It’s Torture for Me’
Jennifer Aniston briefly lamented on Hollywood’s fading glamour during a recent Allure magazine cover story. The writer of the piece read a text aloud to Aniston in which a friend wrote the following about the “Friends” superstar: “No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits.” “Whoa. Oh, that just gave me chills,” Aniston responded. “I’m a little choked up. I feel like it’s dying. There are no more movie stars. There’s...
Brendan Fraser leads ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ virtual table read, holiday event honors Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann
The Ed Asner Family Center is holding its third annual virtual table read of the iconic holiday film "It's a Wonderful Life," as "The Whale" actor Brendan Fraser is scheduled to lead the event.
