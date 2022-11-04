Read full article on original website
Hot Coco With Lucky Charms Has Come To Yakima
Let me first start off by saying, this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for this brand of hot chocolate, or any hot chocolate or marshmallows for that matter. I must also say that this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement AGAINST this brand of hot chocolate or any hot chocolatey drink (or marshmallows that may or may not float in it). I was just walking through the grocery store, and a friendly Irish logo caught my eye and I was intrigued. So with my wife’s blessing, bought it with my own (her) money, and my friends and I gave it a try.
Win Justin Shandor Tickets! Elvis Impersonator Extraordinaire
Justin Shandor is coming to Legends Casino Hotel on Friday, November 11th and we’ve got a free pair of tickets with your name on them! The show is almost sold out so get your name signed up to win in the form below. WHO IS JUSTIN SHANDOR ANYWAY?. Justin...
8 Best Places to Get New Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley
8 Best Places to Get Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley. Dang, the winter weather is starting to rear it’s crispy head, which means it’s time to get your kid a new coat for the winter. I already know your child needs a new coat because kids grow out of clothes faster than you can say, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire!” My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, needs a new coat, so I needed to come up with a quick list of the best places to get a kids coat in Yakima Valley.
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
What Would Yakima Do With The Powerball Winnings?
There was no winning ticket in Saturday’s Powerball lottery. Which means, we all still have another chance to score big! How much is the jackpot going to be Monday night (Powerball is held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday)? It looks to be a record breaking amount of $1.9 BILLION DOLLARS (according to CaLottery.com)!
Spectacular 1.6 M Yakima Home For Sale with 2 Homes on 5+ Acres
In search of a home that features incredible views, wood floors, more than 5 acres of land, and the chance to enjoy two multi-generation living or business opportunities? This spot in Yakima is not only stunning but currently for sale. Searching for a Restful Retreat?. According to Realtor.com. This is...
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
3 Reasons to Catch the 44th Annual Salvation Army Toy Run
It's time for the annual Salvation Army Toy Run in Yakima, WA, and your presence is being requested. Let's make a difference for the kids in the Yakima Valley this Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Start collecting brand-new unwrapped toys to donate today and help spread the word to make a difference.
Yakima’s Holiday Lighted Parade is Back This Year
Time to plan for the upcoming holiday season and a holiday parade. The much-loved Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is back this year. The 23rd Annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is set to happen on Sunday, December 4th, at 6:00 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to show up for the event in downtown Yakima.
Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.
Want To Fight Crime In Yakima? Sign Up for Safecam
Crime is a big problem in Yakima but police are hoping you can help solve some crimes. If you have security cameras or a Ring Video system at your home Yakima Police are hoping you'll get involved involved with the department's SafeCam program. Your security camera or Ring video at your home or business can help solve crimes in your area. Police say registration is voluntary and police will not have remote access to your camera or demand they view any videos you have recorded.
What Do You Think Destroyed This Fence in Union Gap?
Imagine, you’re sitting in your house. Resting after a long hard day’s work. Forget just the day’s work, it’s Friday. You’ve been punching in and punching out all weekend. You’re frustrated at work, been there 20 years and still not assistant manager of the company. What is it that you do? It doesn’t matter for the purpose of this story. Just know that you’re under appreciated. I’m know you can relate.
Get A Ticket Yakima? Police Say Emphasis Patrols Are Working
If you've listened to KIT news this month or if you've viewed the Yakima Police Department Twitter page you've heard about Traffic Tuesday. That's the day when Yakima Police Officials post the latest numbers in the department's ongoing traffic emphasis patrols. Capt. Jay Seely who is now in charge of the city traffic unit says he's implemented a new policy and he says it's working to slow drivers. Seely tells KIT News "the motoring public seems to be responding by changing driving behavior which we truly appreciate"
Yakima Man Faces Charges in West Valley Shooting
A man is facing assault charges and another man is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in Yakima on Friday. Yakima Police officers were called to 80th Avenue and Nob Hill at about 3:15 pm Friday after getting a report that someone had been shot. The 22-year-old suspect told...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Second Suspect in Yakima Inn Shooting
Yakima Police are now searching for a second suspect in the October 21 killing of 31-year-old Angelica Aguilar at a Yakima hotel. An arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on murder and kidnapping charges in the fatal shooting of Aguilar who was shot in the face and torso and found dead at the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street.
Yakima Voters Cast Ballots on Election Day 2022
Tuesday is election day 2022. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says if you've waited to vote remember your ballot is due at 8:00 pm Tuesday. You can drop it in the mail or in a drop box. Drop box locations are in many places around the county. For a list of locations check the link https://www.yakimacounty.us/1136/Where-to-return-your-ballot-and-accessib.
Sunnyside Fires Police Chief Places Commander on Leave
The city of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera saying misconduct in the department, increased crime and officer-involved shootings are the reasons behind the firing. A press release from City Manager Elizabeth Alba also says Cmdr. A police commander is also on leave. Scott Bailey has also been placed...
