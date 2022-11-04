Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
1993 Murder Solved with DNA From a NapkinTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Former Bruins All-Star Peter McNab passes away at 70
Former Bruins All-Star and fan favorite Peter McNab passed away Sunday at the age of 70. McNab played in Boston from 1976-1984, becoming one of the poster boys of the Bruins’ “Lunch Pail A.C.” era. McNab’s greatest statistical season in Boston was also his first. The Vancouver...
The Hockey Writers
3 New Predators Behind Team’s Turnaround
The five-game West Coast road trip did not start well for the Nashville Predators. However, after a lackluster 7-4 thumping at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, the Predators rebounded for big wins against the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. The recent two victories inch the Predators closer to the .500 mark after going 1-5-1 after their two victories to open the season.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Roundtable: Krug Contract, Rebuild, & More
The 2022-23 season has not been good through nine games for the St. Louis Blues. They’ve lost six games in a row and are 3-6-0 on the season. Tougher opponents are ahead in the month of November, including tilts with the Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights next week.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Yardbarker
Looking back at 1,500 games at the Saddledome
On Oct. 15, 1983, the Calgary Flames played their very first regular season game at the Olympic Saddledome. It was a 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. On Nov. 3, 2022, the Flames played their 1,500th regular season game at the building, a 4-1 setback to the Nashville Predators. In-between those book-ending losses, the Flames have won 825 regular season appearances at the Saddledome.
Stop the Skid? Penguins vs. Kraken, Gm 12: Lines, Notes, & How to Watch
The Pittsburgh Penguins (4-5-2) have tied their worst winless streak of the Mike Sullivan era, and one of the worst since Sidney Crosby was a rookie. The Penguins winless streak is six games (0-5-1), including three blown multi-goal leads. At practice on Friday, Sullivan attempted to lighten the mood with some fun drills, but the Penguins must win games soon. They will face the surprising Seattle Kraken (6-4-2) at PPG Paints Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/5/22
The New Jersey Devils wrap up their Western Canada road trip on Nov. 5, as they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Similar to other games that the Devils played this week, puck drop will be late on the East Coast, with the game starting at 10:00 PM. The Devils’ road trip has impressed, winning in Vancouver against the Canucks 5-2 on Nov. 1 and defeating the Edmonton Oilers in stunning fashion with a 4-3 victory on Nov. 3.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Resilience Key to Perfect Western Canada Road Trip
The New Jersey Devils are finally returning home after eight days on the road. The club made a big statement by sweeping their three-game Western Canada road trip and pushing their record to 9-3-0. Every season a certain theme or mantra emerges that fans will repeatedly hear from both the...
NBC Sports
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point
The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series in Finland and was asked about the Bruins signing Miller. Miller in 2016 was convicted in juvenile court...
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Dumoulin & Letang Pair Still Trying to Find Rhythm
Brian Dumoulin and Kris Letang are in their eighth season as the Pittsburgh Penguins’ top defensive pairing. They have become some of the most reliable players on the roster, but so far this season they have not looked their best. It is clear that something has to change. The duo has been a staple in Pittsburgh for almost a decade, but could the Dumoulin/Letang chapter be coming to a close?
Yardbarker
Kirk Cousins had the time of his life following win over Commanders
Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings came out victorious on Sunday in his return to Washington, D.C., beating the Commanders by a score of 20-17 thanks to a field goal from kicker Greg Joseph with just seconds remaining. The win marked the very first time Cousins had faced his former...
Yardbarker
U.S. Hockey Hall of Famer Peter McNab dies
Peter McNab, color analyst for the Colorado Avalanche for over a quarter-century who played 14 seasons in the NHL and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame last year, died Sunday at the age of 70. McNab was diagnosed with cancer last year but continued to serve as...
NHL Commissioner: Player Who Abused Black Classmate Is Ineligible
National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that a Boston Bruins recruit, Mitchell Miller, is ineligible to play because of a past conviction for a racist attack on a high-school classmate. Miller pleaded guilty in 2016 to assaulting Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, who was developmentally challenged, and using racial slurs against the 14-year-old. The Bruins’ signing of Miller and their assignment of him to an American Hockey League affiliate in Providence did not sit well with many Boston fans, current players, or Bettman. “Nobody should think, at this point he is, or may ever be, N.H.L. eligible. And the Bruins understand that now,” the commissioner said.Read it at The New York Times
NHL
Guenther's family reveals he is staying with Coyotes in sweet video
Rookie forward makes NHL after call up, parents deliver the news. Dylan Guenther had multiple reasons to smile on Saturday. The Coyotes surprised the rookie forward with a special video message from his family during a team meeting that delivered the news he was staying with the team for the rest of the season.
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus
Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
Yardbarker
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State
Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
Yardbarker
Bears Give Chase Claypool Exciting Introduction
Before the NFL trade deadline came, the Chicago Bears made a move to get WR Chase Claypool. The former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver is one of the best at getting contested passes this season, something Justin Fields needs in a receiver. However, a lack of production in 2022 gave the Bears...
Comments / 0