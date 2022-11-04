COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is running for what he says is a final six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott is facing Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews as he seeks a second full term, which he promised would be his last. Scott was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned the seat. Scott began his general election campaign in the summer with $25 million in the bank and still had $21 million a month before the election. Matthews has raised $133,00 for her primary and general election run. Matthews’ campaign has struggled. Much of the attention has been on a series of conversations that were taped without Matthews’ knowledge and released by Project Veritas, a group calling itself a media organization though it relies on tactics — including sting operations — that are not widely accepted media practices.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO