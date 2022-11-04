Read full article on original website
Related
1st Gen Z candidate, Dem Frost wins Florida US House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily...
Maricopa County: Blake Masters, Kari Lake and RNC sue after 'hiccups' at Arizona voting locations
The Republican National Committee and campaigns for Arizona's two major statewide GOP candidates are suing Maricopa County over voting machine 'hicccups.'
Early election takeaways: It's called history for a reason
Occasionally American elections provide a moment of national unity
Secretary Pete Buttigieg stumps for Democrats, talks to 3 News Now
The US Secretary of Transportation told 3 News Now on Tuesday to get out to vote as it’s the one time politicians are required to listen to Americans.
Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is running for what he says is a final six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott is facing Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews as he seeks a second full term, which he promised would be his last. Scott was appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned the seat. Scott began his general election campaign in the summer with $25 million in the bank and still had $21 million a month before the election. Matthews has raised $133,00 for her primary and general election run. Matthews’ campaign has struggled. Much of the attention has been on a series of conversations that were taped without Matthews’ knowledge and released by Project Veritas, a group calling itself a media organization though it relies on tactics — including sting operations — that are not widely accepted media practices.
Comments / 0