Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hot Coco With Lucky Charms Has Come To Yakima
Let me first start off by saying, this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement for this brand of hot chocolate, or any hot chocolate or marshmallows for that matter. I must also say that this is in NO WAY a paid advertisement AGAINST this brand of hot chocolate or any hot chocolatey drink (or marshmallows that may or may not float in it). I was just walking through the grocery store, and a friendly Irish logo caught my eye and I was intrigued. So with my wife’s blessing, bought it with my own (her) money, and my friends and I gave it a try.
8 Best Places to Get New Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley
8 Best Places to Get Coats for Kids in Yakima Valley. Dang, the winter weather is starting to rear it’s crispy head, which means it’s time to get your kid a new coat for the winter. I already know your child needs a new coat because kids grow out of clothes faster than you can say, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire!” My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, needs a new coat, so I needed to come up with a quick list of the best places to get a kids coat in Yakima Valley.
Fake Movie Trailer Just in Time to Change Your Clocks Yakima!
Some people like it when we change our clocks twice a year. Those people are called 9 Volt Battery Company Owners! Why do I say that? Well, I've long believed that time change was invented by the 9V companies to get us to buy more batteries for our fire alarms. "Oh thanks, my house would have burned down an hour later if it wasn't for you!"
The Top 5 Artists We’d Kill to see in Yakima
Yakima is by no means a hot spot for big artists to come to, but we know we're worth the stop when it comes to a country-wide tour. We have a lot to offer including our amazing venue, the Yakima Sun Dome. There's a lot of shows announced especially with...
The Dollar Under The Wiper Scheme Has Come To Yakima
It is an older trick, but it looks that its hit Yakima. Money under your windshield wiper. What does it mean? At first glance, you may think someone dinged your car and left a note. Maybe someone thought you were attractive and did the whole grade school “check yes or no” note passing. Maybe a good Samaritan found the money outside your car and thought you dropped it, and put it there to return it. I’ve heard of this scheme before, but had never experienced it (myself or someone I know) until recently. I wish it was a friendly action, but it looks to be more nefarious.
The 3 Places You Didn’t Know Made Thanksgiving Dinners in Yakima
Thanksgiving Dinner is a hassle no matter how easy your family made it look, so don't worry about making everything perfect. Better yet, don't even worry about making thanksgiving dinner this year, there are plenty of places you can get it in the Yakima Valley. That's right, you don't have...
11 Excellent High Paying Seasonal Jobs in the Yakima Valley
Jobs can be tough to find and sometimes hard to keep but with the ever-watchful eyes of the community on the pulse of who is hiring, this is a great spot to swing on through and see what's happening on the job front in the Yakima Valley weekly. Who is...
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
Time To Fall Back and Check Those Smoke Alarms
A big change in time happens this Sunday, November 6 when we mark the end of daylight savings time meaning we fall back an hour. While you're changing clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office wants you to check your smoke alarms that could save your life in a fire.
Yakima’s Holiday Lighted Parade is Back This Year
Time to plan for the upcoming holiday season and a holiday parade. The much-loved Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is back this year. The 23rd Annual Yakima Holiday Lighted Parade is set to happen on Sunday, December 4th, at 6:00 p.m. Thousands of people are expected to show up for the event in downtown Yakima.
Want To Fight Crime In Yakima? Sign Up for Safecam
Crime is a big problem in Yakima but police are hoping you can help solve some crimes. If you have security cameras or a Ring Video system at your home Yakima Police are hoping you'll get involved involved with the department's SafeCam program. Your security camera or Ring video at your home or business can help solve crimes in your area. Police say registration is voluntary and police will not have remote access to your camera or demand they view any videos you have recorded.
What Do You Think Destroyed This Fence in Union Gap?
Imagine, you’re sitting in your house. Resting after a long hard day’s work. Forget just the day’s work, it’s Friday. You’ve been punching in and punching out all weekend. You’re frustrated at work, been there 20 years and still not assistant manager of the company. What is it that you do? It doesn’t matter for the purpose of this story. Just know that you’re under appreciated. I’m know you can relate.
Yakima Drivers Paying More at The Pump
Drivers in eastern and central Washington are paying almost 6 cents a gallon more to fill up the tank Monday as gas prices are averaging $4.60 a gallon. The statewide average is selling for $4.82 a gallon according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has risen 3.4 cents...
Yakima Inn Murder Suspect Arrested in Buena
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Angela Aguilar at the Yakima Inn on October 21. That's the day the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force received a request from the Yakima Police Department to find and arrest the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Sanchez-Perez. The...
Yakima Rotary Clubs To Help Increase Security at City Parks
Yakima city officials hope to improve lighting and safety at city parks through a new partnership with the Rotary Clubs of Yakima. On Tuesday the Yakima City Council passed a resolution that "authorized" the agreement. City officials say the clubs want to donate funds up to $130,000 to the Yakima Parks and Recreation Division to shed more light on some specific parks in the city. A press release from the City of Yakima says the clubs are willing to contribute funding for the design and installation of "lighting at Kiwanis Park skate park and basketball courts, Chesterley Park skate park, and Randall Park basketball courts."
Yakima Banner Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested
Yakima Police say they've arrested a man who they say robbed the Banner Bank branch at 502 West Yakima Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The man walked into the bank at about 4:50 pm Wednesday and gave a note to the teller saying he wanted cash. The man grabbed some cash and left the bank without showing a weapon. He didn't get far before he was arrested in the 400 block of West Yakima Avenue shortly after the robbery. No injuries were reported.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Second Suspect in Yakima Inn Shooting
Yakima Police are now searching for a second suspect in the October 21 killing of 31-year-old Angelica Aguilar at a Yakima hotel. An arrest warrant has been issued for Cesar J. Sanchez on murder and kidnapping charges in the fatal shooting of Aguilar who was shot in the face and torso and found dead at the Yakima Inn on North 1st Street.
Yakima Voters Cast Ballots on Election Day 2022
Tuesday is election day 2022. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says if you've waited to vote remember your ballot is due at 8:00 pm Tuesday. You can drop it in the mail or in a drop box. Drop box locations are in many places around the county. For a list of locations check the link https://www.yakimacounty.us/1136/Where-to-return-your-ballot-and-accessib.
Sunnyside Fires Police Chief Places Commander on Leave
The city of Sunnyside has fired Police Chief Albert Escalera saying misconduct in the department, increased crime and officer-involved shootings are the reasons behind the firing. A press release from City Manager Elizabeth Alba also says Cmdr. A police commander is also on leave. Scott Bailey has also been placed...
107.3 KFFM
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0