ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Remains of missing man found in Mississippi

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver

Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
TAYLORSVILLE, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Tree falls on car causing head-on collision

Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429

3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy