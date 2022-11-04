Read full article on original website
WAPT
Sister of Velma Jackson head coach supports brother while battling lung cancer
Before Velma Jackson dominated its first round playoff game 55-0 at home over Newton, head coach Quintin Euell was thinking about his sister. "She's always supported her brother no matter where he was or what he was doing," Euell said about his sister Patrica Smith. In early June, doctors diagnosed...
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
UCF's Offense on Fire vs Memphis
UCF’s offense shows explosiveness during the first half against Memphis.
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
Three juveniles arrested in connection with death of Mississippi food delivery driver
Three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Mississippi food delivery driver Wednesday night. A Capitol Police official said the three individuals were arrested Friday after police spotted a vehicle they believe was involved in the Wednesday incident in the Belhaven neighborhood in Jackson. The three suspects were arrested after a brief police chase.
mageenews.com
Sample of Ballot for November 8th Election
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Over 200 people have voted absentee. Make sure to exercise your right to vote...
CBS Sports
Watch Memphis vs. UCF: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
After two games on the road, the Memphis Tigers are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the UCF Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday. The Tigers have some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since September of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man arrested on drug charges by JCSD deputies on STEP detail
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Taylorsville man on drug charges Tuesday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s department, 31-year-old Dexter Page was arrested and charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Page was stopped at a...
vicksburgnews.com
Tree falls on car causing head-on collision
Just before 11:30 on Thursday night a tree fell on Highway 3 and hit a car. That car then hit another car head-on. A sedan was headed northeast on Hwy 3 when the tree fell on it. The impact caused the driver to swerve, according to witnesses, and finally come to a stop in the Southwest bound lane about 150 yards north of the fallen tree. Another sedan was unable to stop and made contact with the vehicle hit by the tree.
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429
3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
