After two games on the road, the Memphis Tigers are heading back home. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the UCF Knights at 3:30 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Saturday. The Tigers have some work to do to even out the 1-5 series between these two since September of 2017, but a win here would be a good start.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO