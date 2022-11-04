ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

