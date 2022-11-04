Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams, No. 2 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start, downs Northwestern 21-7The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Playing with instincts’: Stroud flashes legs in No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams battles slow start, weather conditions to lead No. 2 Ohio State to win SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Kings 5, Panthers 4
In a game that got perpetually more and more chaotic as it rolled along, the Florida Panthers came up just short in a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. "Back and forth," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "We were trailing for a while...
NHL
Catching up with… Jakub Dobes
MONTREAL -- Goaltender Jakub Dobes is enjoying another outstanding campaign at Ohio State University. The sophomore boasts a 7-2-1 record, along with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage. Dobes, 21, was a fifth-round selection (136th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here are a few highlights from...
NHL
Top McDavid moment from NHL career debated
Highlight-reel goals, assists, six-point game among selections from NHL.com writers. Connor McDavid is expected to play in his 500th NHL game when the Edmonton Oilers face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday (8 p.m. ET, SN, TVAS, NBCSWA, ESPN+, SN NOW). In his first 499 NHL games,...
NHL
'Going down memory lane, that's something very special'
The former Detroit Red Wings forwards were waiting to speak to the media for a special 25th Anniversary Celebration press conference on Thursday night when their former head coach Scotty Bowman started praising the iconic Grind Line. "Role players were so important on all of the good teams I had,"...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Ducks
The San Jose Sharks face the Anaheim Ducks on Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at 7:30 p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Spanish Audio Broadcast: sjsharks.com/escuchar. Game notes:. • Head Coach David Quinn is 1...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Matthews looks to stay hot for Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes
Red Wings try to continue strong start against Rangers; Zegras, Terry can extend streaks for Ducks. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Sunday. Matthews, Maple Leafs roll...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Stars
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up their three-game homestand with a matinee meeting with the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED, beginning at 2:00pm MT. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. RECENT VIDEOS. BY THE...
WXYZ
INTERVIEW: Nicklas Lidstrom reflects on Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup anniversaries
DETROIT — Nicklas Lidstrom spent the week celebrating the 1997 and 1998 Red Wings Stanley Cup anniversaries back at Little Caesars Arena. We know him as a Hall of Famer, but Nick was a younger player on those rosters, and he said he almost feels like he’s back in that role around the guys. Watch his interview with Brad Galli:
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude weekend back-to-back on Sunday at Rangers
Puck drop between the Red Wings (6-3-2; 14 points) and Rangers (6-4-2;14 points) is set for 5 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit). After his 24-save performance in Detroit's 3-0 shutout victory over the New York Islanders...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Win Streak Snapped in 3-0 Shutout Loss to Wings
Islanders shut out for first time this season, as five-game winning streak comes to an end. There was just something off for the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, as they saw their five-game winning streak come to a halt via a 3-0 shutout loss to the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. DEVILS
FLAMES (5-4-0) vs. DEVILS (8-3-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: HNIC, Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Devils:. Points - Jesper Bratt (17) Goals - Bratt, Nico...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Panthers: 6 - 4 - 1 (13 pts) Kings: 6 - 6 - 1 (13 pts) The LA Kings have had 24 multi-point performances from their players this season, ranking fifth-most in the league.
NHL
Predators overcome three-goal deficit to defeat Canucks in shootout
VANCOUVER -- Jordan Gross scored his first two NHL goals, and the Nashville Predators rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Gross, who signed a two-year contract on July 14, was playing in his second game with Nashville...
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Find Late Tying Goal in 5-3 Loss to Florida
The Ducks pulled within one on Isac Lundestrom's penalty shot goal in the final minutes of regulation, but the Florida Panthers held on for a 5-3 victory over Anaheim tonight at Honda Center. The loss dropped Anaheim to 4-8-1 on the season and 2-2-0 on home ice. Despite the setback,...
NHL
Anderson to have hearing for actions in Canadiens game
Forward facing discipline for for boarding against Golden Knights defenseman Pietrangelo. Josh Anderson will have a hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday. The Montreal Canadiens forward is facing discipline for boarding Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo. The incident occurred at 10:08 of the third period in...
NHL
Reinhart scores twice in third, Panthers hold off Ducks
ANAHEIM -- Sam Reinhart scored his first two goals of the season for the Florida Panthers in the third period of a 5-3 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday. Brandon Montour had a goal and three assists, Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Spencer Knight made 32 saves for the Panthers (7-5-1), who were coming off a 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 787, but Capitals lose to Coyotes
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to pass Gordie Howe for the most with one team in NHL history, but the Washington Capitals lost 3-2 to the Arizona Coyotes at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Nick Ritchie scored his second goal of the game, and Arizona's third straight...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Beniers, Thompson among best in Pacific Division
Kraken forward leads first-year NHL players in points; goalie has helped Golden Knights into first place. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Senators
Concluding a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-2) are in Canada's capital city on Saturday evening to take on D.J. Smith's (4-6-0). Game time at the Canadian Tire Centre is 7:00 p.m. EDT. GAME NOTES. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Benn gets hat trick in Stars victory against Oilers
EDMONTON -- Jamie Benn scored a hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 6-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday. Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists, Joe Pavelski had a goal and an assist, and Scott Wedgewood made 28 saves for the Stars (8-3-1), who won their third straight.
