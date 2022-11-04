For the past few seasons, it's been all about oversize clothing. As a modest dresser, I've always gravitated toward looser tops, so I've been taking thorough notes on how the fashion set has been styling them. While I still love the fitted look on certain occasions, you'll most likely find me in oversize shirting for the foreseeable future. And whether it's a baggy sweater or roomy poplin shirt, I've been saving outfit ideas for them all. You've probably seen all the trending "big shirt, little pants" videos on TikTok and Instagram, but these outfit ideas stretch far beyond just that.

