These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
13 Ways Fashion People Are Wearing This Trendy Fall Staple
We first reported on the sweater vest trend in 2020 when it blew up on our social media feeds and although a few years have now passed, we're pleased to report that they're definitely still a thing in 2022. Rather than being a must-have It item this season, the trend mania that surrounded them has died down and now sweater vests are simply a trendy fall staple that stylish people are wearing with their casual, everyday outfits. If you ask me, these looks prove that it's an item worth adding to your forever wardrobe.
Relive Kendall Jenner’s Most Iconic Red Carpet Fashion Moments of All Time
Kendall Jenner is one of the most buzzed-about supermodels of our time — for good reason. The brunette beauty is no stranger to the world's most prominent runways, strutting her stuff for Prada, Chanel, Versace and more. Jenner also works behind the scenes, serving as the creative director of the luxury fashion destination FWRD. "I […]
papermag.com
See All the Fall 2022 Fashion Campaigns Here
All of the season's latest men's and women's fashion ads in one place, from Prada to Moschino to Fendi. KNWLS enlists Julia Fox for their Fall 2022 campaign, captured through Elizaveta Porodina's painterly lens. “Julia is an icon of our time who embodies our values; strong, unapologetic, and authentic. Collaborating...
Kim Kardashian Embraces Red Carpet Futurism in Sculpted Couture Balenciaga Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala
Kim Kardashian attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, presented by Gucci, in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 in dramatic ensemble. For the gala, Kardashian looked to Balenciaga, wearing a fitted black gown from the fashion house’s fall 2022 couture collection. The silhouette included shoulder pads, a...
'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley is the new queen of daring fashion, from see-through shirts to cutout dresses
From neon outfits to sheer dresses, here are the most daring looks "Sex Education" star Simone Ashley has worn so far.
These Are the 5 Biggest Handbag Trends for Spring 2023
The spring/summer 2023 runways are predicting many trends that are in store for next year. From sweet, delicate pieces like rosettes and bows to skinny pants to excessive layering to '90s-inspired tube dresses, there are fresh new trends to watch out for in the ready-to-wear space. We're also primed for some major shoe trends, including shiny satin pieces, cool pumps, and the continuation of Mary Janes. If you're wondering what is happening in the handbag realm, there is plenty of newness to have on your radar.
Vogue
Unpacking EmRata’s Date-Night Style
Whatever Emily Ratajkowski does, she has the world’s undivided attention. Whether shutting down London Fashion Week at the JW Anderson show, or simply running errands in New York City, the model and My Body author is forever turning heads. But when it comes to her style, Ratajkowski’s range of sultry looks is worth referencing for a sizzling date night.
Celebrity Colorist Matt Rez Shares His Must-Know Tips
Welcome to our podcast, Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Celebrity hair colorist, Matt Rez,...
Kourtney Kardashian Poses in Crocodile Trench Coat with 6-Inch Stiletto Boots for Boohoo Collection Photoshoot
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kourtney Kardashian took sleek style to a new level in her latest Instagram post. The reality superstar and entrepreneur gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot for her Boohoo collection.
'90s Minimalism Has Peaked, But If You Can't Afford The Row, Try These 9 Brands
I think we all remember the iconic photo of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss sitting on New York City streets wearing nothing but understated slip dresses. This is one of the photos that will forever define the model-off-duty style rhetoric of the '90s. The supermodels proved that all you need is the basics and good style to put together a paparazzi-worthy outfit and the rest of the world followed suit.
Jennifer Lawrence Has Been Wearing These Controversial Flats to Walk Around NYC
When one typically thinks of "controversial" walking shoes, they think of heels, but I'm here to throw a bit of a curve ball in the form of Jennifer Lawrence. NYC resident Lawrence is quite often seen out and about strolling the city blocks, just like any of her fellow New Yorkers. And when it comes to footwear, she's fairly practical, often favoring sneakers and flats by The Row.
Spring 2023 Fashion Trend: Back in Time
Fashion loves a deep reflection into past decades — and sometimes even past centuries. For spring 2023, fashion designers referenced everyone from Y2K starlets to the nobility of Velazquez’s Las Meninas. The spring season’s referential look included hoop skirts, cage crinolines and pannier construction revealing a sense of romanticism and drama perfectly fitted for the times.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: Back in Time6 Top Trends From Luxury Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023Spring 2023 Trends: Shine Panniers originated in the Spanish court dress of the 17th century, and were immortalized through the many novelty portraits of Baroque painter Diego Velazquez. They were women’s...
The $9 Accessory We Have Bella Hadid to Thank For Going Viral
These days I'm convinced that if Bella Hadid stepped out wearing a literal garbage bag, a throng of her so-called Bellabots would go out and do the same. Okay, maybe that's a little dramatic, but you get the idea. The supermodel's sartorial influence is not to be denied—from Adidas Sambas to platform Uggs, we just highlighted the seven trends she made famous in 2022. And, surprise, we're back again to add one more item to that list: tall socks.
Nicky Hilton Sparkles in Purple Sequin Dress & Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the American Ballet Theater Gala
Nicky Hilton attended the American Ballet Theater Gala at the David Koch Theater in New York City last night. The fashion designer was dressed in an eye-catching ensemble consisting of a glimmering gown and sparkling footwear to match. The French Sole collaborator wore a bright purple Veronique sequin dress. The ensemble was form-fitting and sported feather trim in a lighter lavender shade on the long sleeves. Hilton wore her blond hair up, leaving pieces out in the front to frame her face, and accessorized simply with purple gemstone studs, giving her dress a chance to shine. On her feet, the socialite opted...
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
Oversize Shirts Are Trending—Here's How the Fashion Set Wears Them Perfectly
For the past few seasons, it's been all about oversize clothing. As a modest dresser, I've always gravitated toward looser tops, so I've been taking thorough notes on how the fashion set has been styling them. While I still love the fitted look on certain occasions, you'll most likely find me in oversize shirting for the foreseeable future. And whether it's a baggy sweater or roomy poplin shirt, I've been saving outfit ideas for them all. You've probably seen all the trending "big shirt, little pants" videos on TikTok and Instagram, but these outfit ideas stretch far beyond just that.
And Now, 29 Holiday Party Shopping Finds Every Fashion Person Will Wear
Holiday party season is upon us and designers have already started dropping cool pieces that are primed for your event-packed calendar coming up in the months ahead. Whether you're in the market for jaw-dropping holiday shoes, conversation-starting bags, or pretty dresses to wear for upcoming holiday parties, there are so many great finds to have on your radar. So, which items are going to be in demand for the party circuit this season? I'm placing some bets.
Angelina Jolie Wore Puddle Pants, Platforms, and a Coat Trend to Get Groceries
If I were to see Angelina Jolie at the grocery store, I would want her to be wearing exactly what she was photographed in while leaving the grocery store over the weekend. Her chic, minimal style can certainly be casual and comfortable, but it's always put-together—even when she's doing something as low-key as making a grocery-store stop.
8 Coat Trends That Will Dominate This Winter
Winter is coming. In fact, it’s officially here in just under a month so coats are on my mind. A chic topper is the hero of our cold-weather wardrobes and can take a simple outfit from zero to 100 in an instant. That's why I like to carefully consider my outerwear purchases—especially since they’re usually one of the more expensive items I spend on in winter.
