Sharon M. VanMeter
Sharon M. VanMeter, 74, Plymouth, died at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sharon was born April 1, 1948. She married Dudley VanMeter on July 6, 1969; he survives in Plymouth. Sharon is also survived by her daughter, Lisa (Chris) Sedoris, Indianapolis; her...
Susan Bannon — UPDATED
Susan “Suzi” A. Bannon, 66, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, to be with her husband, Joe and her beloved dogs, Brody and Buttons LeRue. Suzi was born April 27, 1956, in Santa Ana, Calif., the daughter of the late James and Rita (Montanez) Weaver. A kindhearted and...
Christian L. Hartpence
Christian L. Hartpence, 18, Lapaz, died at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the scene of an automobile accident near Goshen. He was born Oct. 9, 2004, in Goshen. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Lisa (Giddens) and Jeff Fingerle, Lapaz; seven sisters, Farrah Covert, Elkhart, Luna “Sissy” (Tyler) Sweat, South Bend, Brooke Fingerle, Argos, Harmony Hill and Autumn Hill, both of Syracuse, Gabriella Garrison and Grace Shank, both of South Bend; two brothers, Barry (Gabby) Hartpence, Goshen and Brad (Stacey) Hartpence, Elkhart; grandparents, Tom and Janet Zimmerman, Middlebury and Denver and Delores Fingerle, Elkhart; biological father, Randy Hill, Etna Green; and biological mother, Maggie Hess, South Bend.
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 70, New Paris, died at 8:36 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. She was born June 23, 1952. On Aug. 4, 1973, she married Eugene D. Miller; he preceded her in death. Surviving are a son, Jeremy Miller, New Paris; daughter, Melissa (Adam) Shull, Goshen;...
Allen Sutherlin
Allen Sutherlin, 70, Warsaw, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Stillwater Hospice Care, Fort Wayne. Allen was born July 25, 1952, in Warsaw, the son of Dean and Virginia Sutherlin. He was employed with Gatke Corporation and the Johnson & Johnson refrigeration department. He was a volunteer at Our Father’s...
Robert Paul Fretz
Robert Paul Fretz, 76, Syracuse, died at 3:24 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Robert was born June 4, 1946. Robert is survived by his companion, Crystal Marvel, Syracuse; his daughters, Joddy (Thomas) Buck, Gilbert, Ariz., Loretta (Jerry) Roush, Argos and Heather Marvel, Bremen; his sons, Harold (fiancé Davina) Fretz, Warsaw, Paul Edward Fretz, Kinross, Mich. and Bobby (Martha) Fretz, Middlebury; his eight grandchildren; his 11 great-grandchildren; and his brothers, David Fretz, Knox, Minor Fretz, South Bend, Phil Fretz, Warsaw and Melvin (Rowena) Fretz, Warsaw.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:31 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, South SR 25, south of South Ferguson Road, Warsaw. Driver: Tahya R. Lybarger, 21, West CR 500S, Mentone. Lybarger’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $2,500. 8:58 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7,...
Carol Lynn McCoy — UPDATED
Carol Lynn (Harris) McCoy, 77, Argos, died at 11:37 a.m. Nov. 6, 2022, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Oct. 3, 1945. She married James L. McCoy; they later divorced. Her companion, Pierce Vires Jr., survives in Argos. She is also survived by her daughters, Pam...
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller
Thomas A. “Doc” Miller, 76, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Nov. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth. He was born in Mishawaka on Dec. 22, 1945. On Sept. 19, 1970, he married Laurie A. Snell in St. Thomas the Apostle in Elkhart. He...
Richard L. Melser
Richard L. Melser, 93, South Bend, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend. He was born Dec. 30, 1928. He married Mary Ellen (Smith) Melser on Jan. 6, 1951; she preceded him in death. Richard is survived by his two daughters, Sharon LeVeque, Bremen and Lucinda Kendrick, Lake Elsinore,...
Francisco Reyna Jr. — UPDATED
Frank Reyna, 91, Warsaw, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born Francisco Reyna Jr. on Oct. 5, 1931, in Eagle Pass, Texas, the son of the late Francisco Reyna Sr. and Catalina Sanchez Reyna. He was a 1952 graduate of Eagle Pass High School. In December 1952, he married his true love, Paulina Garay. They spent just shy of 70 years together before his death. During their time together, they shared their lives raising their eight children.
Phyllis A. Fox
Phyllis A. (Juday) Fox, 92, New Paris, died at 9:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Plymouth. She was born Oct. 1, 1930. On March 21, 1952, she married David Owen Fox; he preceded her in death. Surviving are two daughters, Brenda Fox, Noblesville and Karla...
Nancy Ann Bickel
Nancy Ann Bickel, 92, Wabash, died at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Feb. 20, 1930. She is survived by two children, David (Jorie) Bickel, Danville and Kristine Strutz, Circleville, Ohio; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in...
Gerald Dean Hoffman
Gerald Dean Hoffman, 89, North Manchester, died Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. He was born Dec. 24, 1932. On Sept. 30, 2005, Dean married Delora “Dee” Fausnight-Hapner; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Robert Dean Hoffman, Wichita, Kan.;...
Ella Jean Butcher
Ella Jean Butcher, 72, Wabash, died at 8:33 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born April 15, 1950. Jean married Tommy Butcher on Feb. 7, 1968; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Neal (Alisha) Butcher, Wabash; five grandchildren; two...
Ruth E. Fox
Ruth E. Fox, 92, Wakarusa, died at 9:54 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. She was born May 18, 1930. On April 24, 1949, Ruth married Robert E. Fox. Robert; he preceded her in death. Ruth is survived by her son, Brian (Pat) Fox, Wakarusa; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Thompson-Lengacher...
Warren Harlan — UPDATED
Warren Edward Harlan, 65, Ridinger Lake, Pierceton, died Nov. 4, 2022, at home in Ridinger Lake. He was born in Mishawaka on May 8, 1957, the son of Carl Harlan Sr. and Leona G. Runnels Harlan. He spent his formative years in the Mishawaka area and lived for many years in North Manchester and most recently at Ridinger Lake.
Air Force Veteran Dale Long Named November Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Air Force veteran Dale Long is the November Kosciusko County veteran of the month. Long, 83, Warsaw, was honored at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. The meeting was held one day earlier than usual due to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Patricia Frances Wessels Ness Rider
Patricia Frances Wessels Ness Rider, 91, Cromwell, died Nov. 6, 2022. She was born July 1, 1931. On April 28, 1951, Patricia married Lloyd William Ness; he preceded her in death. She married Paul W. Rider. on Feb. 18, 2000; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her...
Baltazar Morales Cruz — UPDATED
Baltazar Morales Cruz, 58, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Born Jan. 6, 1964, in Mexico, he was the son of Agustin Hernandez Morales and Candelaria Cruz George. Being the hardworking man he was, Baltazar worked for many years in manufacturing. On July 26, 2014, he married Dolores Herrera Segura.
