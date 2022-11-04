Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Judge denies request to stop absentee vote count in Minnehaha County- | Nov 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... On the eve of the 2022 election, campaigning continues right until the buzzer....
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem makes one more push for votes before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. —Governor Kristi Noem was in Rapid City Monday night before the election, with a series of guests to campaign alongside her. Governor Noem’s guests included many state officials, some also running or seeking re-election in several positions. The following guests spoke at the rally Monday night:
newscenter1.tv
Republican candidates hold rally in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem and other GOP candidates hold rally at The Monument in Rapid City. Chris Nelson, Candidate for Public Utilities Commissioner. Brock Greenfield, Candidate for Commissioner of School and Public Lands. Dan Lederman, Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party. Governor Kristi Noem.
KELOLAND TV
Campaigns for South Dakota Governor talk of voter comments before Nov. 8
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the day before election day, the Libertarian candidate for the Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor said the crowds they’ve experienced over the past several weeks have been enthusiastic in their response. Tracey Quint, Libertarian and Democrat Jamie Smith’s campaign responded on...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Governor race 2022 features 3 candidates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Among other races, South Dakotans will vote for a new governor Tuesday. The three contenders in the gubernatorial race include incumbent Republican Kristi Noem, Democrat Jamie Smith and Libertarian Tracey Quint. Polls in South Dakota open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m....
KELOLAND TV
IM 27: South Dakotans vote on legal marijuana again
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the second election in a row, South Dakotans will decide whether marijuana should be legalized in the state. Initiated Measure 27 would legalize marijuana in small amounts for people age 21 and older. The Legislative Research Council’s Fiscal Notes says IM 27 could create “marginal additional revenue in new civil penalty fines” and the state could see a “minimal decrease in expenses due to decreased incarceration for marijuana-related offenses.”
kotatv.com
Noem says some SD voters may be ‘taking freedom for granted.’ Voters react
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Candidates in South Dakota are making their final push --- as the 2022 campaign enters the home stretch. In the last week of the campaign, Governor Kristi Noem has been making the assertion that some longtime South Dakota residents may be taking “freedom” for granted, and that is why they’re not voting for her.
sdpb.org
Election 2022 primer: What to know before heading to polls
Thousands of South Dakotans are heading to polls Tuesday to choose the state's next leaders and decide on several major issues. The 2022 ballot is one of the most loaded in recent memory. SDPB has put together a brief explanation of the major races, as well as links to more extensive previous coverage and other important election resources.
sdstandardnow.com
Adelstein’s closing argument: We must reject morally bankrupt Kristi Noem, elect smart, decent Jamie Smith
This election is far too important for me to sit on the sidelines and not fight for South Dakota. I have been fortunate to represent many of you in the Legislature and have worked hard for all people in our state. I have served on five Republican governors’ transition teams.
South Dakota senate candidate Joel Koskan accused of grooming, abusing child
A man running for a seat in the South Dakota senate is facing criminal charges.
KELOLAND TV
Tension between Noem, Legislature stalls housing program
The sometimes strained relationship between Republican Gov. Kristi Noem and the GOP-led Legislature has led in part to delayed implementation of a $200 million program aimed at building critical workforce housing in South Dakota. In a series of emails sent to South Dakota News Watch, the Republican governor and a...
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes for SD State Penitentiary employees November 9 add to growing frustration, security concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many South Dakotans for eyeing Tuesday’s election, correctional officers at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are looking at the following day when changes are to take place on the job. The main change is the shifts from 12 hours...
sdpb.org
Group starts petition drive for 2024 abortion rights question
The 2022 midterm election is on Tuesday, but some are already looking ahead to 2024. . Dozens gathered in downtown Sioux Falls to pick up the first batch of petitions to place abortion rights on the ballot. . When the U.S. Supreme court overturned Roe V. Wade they returned abortion policy back...
kynt1450.com
Noem Visits Yankton
Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem visited Yankton over the weekend. Noem, who is up for re-election in the 2022 General Election, hosted a town hall at JoDean’s on Saturday…. Noem is facing Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith in the 2022 General Election.
sdpb.org
State emergency training course renovated
South Dakota’s emergency vehicle training course in Pierre was repaved after a $2.4 million allocation from the state legislature. The three-mile course is used to train law enforcement and other emergency providers in the state. Hank Primm is State Law Enforcement Training Administrator at the Department of Criminal Investigations.
KELOLAND TV
New Kristi Noem ad uses Jamie Smith doppelganger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new political attack ad unrolled by the Kristi Noem campaign seeks to envision a hypothetical first day of a Jamie Smith governorship, complete with its own version of the candidate himself. “Imagine what I could do on my first day as governor,” begins...
