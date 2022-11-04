Slide 1 of 41: Most world records — the world's smallest man (21.5 inches tall), the world's oldest twin sisters (103 years old), or the world's highest standing jump (4 feet 10 inches onto a platform) are interesting factoids to know.But other records are totally wacky, like the biggest jigsaw puzzle made of tents, or the largest-ever gathering in Sumo wrestler suits (seriously).These categories are often completely invented and submitted to the Guinness Book of World Records. Other times, they are reported by local news, and we just have to take their word for it. Either way, they can be quite strange.In honor of these odd achievements, here are the 40 weirdest records broken by people around the world.(A previous version of this article was written by Megan Willett. Captions by Reuters, edited for clarity.)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO