FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police investigating incident involving off-duty officer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Tuesday morning that internal investigators are looking into an incident involving an off-duty officer. The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.
News Channel Nebraska
Four in custody after auto theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four people were taken into custody after two reportedly stolen vehicles were found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a reported auto theft in the 5400 block of Madison around 9:15 p.m. on Monday. Officers said they talked to the 19-year-old victim and...
North Platte Telegraph
August fight outside North Omaha food mart led to five gunshots into crowd, killing a man
It began as a fight between two women in the parking lot of a North Omaha convenience store, just after midnight on Aug. 12. In a feeble attempt to break up the fight, authorities say, Wuanya Smith pulled one woman back by her hair. But then he pulled out a gun and fired five shots into the crowd that had formed around the fight.
WOWT
Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
1011now.com
LPD: 18-year-old in stable condition after being shot
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late Monday night shooting in the Capital City. Captain Max Hubka said that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
KETV.com
Man accused of driving toward crowd of trick-or-treaters receives $500,000 bond
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The man accused of driving toward a crowd of trick-or-treaters at a Halloween event in Omaha received a $500,000 bond in Douglas County court on Tuesday. Dontavius Levering, 31, is charged with attempted assault on an officer and use of a weapon (motor vehicle) to...
News Channel Nebraska
Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
News Channel Nebraska
Weekend Omaha homicide victim identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the woman that was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department identified the homicide victim as 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg of Omaha. It was reported that police are investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Ave. and Miami St. that happened around...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD investigates shots reportedly fired
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
WOWT
Sarpy County authorities looking for man accused of theft, avoiding arrest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities are searching for a man. Mark Osborn is wanted for theft and using a vehicle to avoid arrest. A reward is available for tips leading to an arrest. If you know any information you’re asked to report it to the police.
News Channel Nebraska
Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
klkntv.com
Cass County authorities ask for video from time of attempted abduction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office began searching for a possible “sexual predator” in the Eagle community last week, after multiple reports of a bald man following children. The Sheriff’s Office is asking for all security footage and other videos from 3 to...
News Channel Nebraska
Man injured after shots fired in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in the metro area Sunday night. The Omaha Police Department said that are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the 3300 block of N 41st St. around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. OPD said they responded to...
KETV.com
Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe
PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
fox42kptm.com
OPD investigating early morning homicide
OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
News Channel Nebraska
Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
Sioux City Journal
Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
The death of a 26-year-old inmate late last month at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln is being investigated as a suspected murder, investigators say in newly filed court records. In a search warrant filed Friday, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff asked a judge for an order to get...
