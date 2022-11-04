ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Man reportedly pulls out handgun in Lincoln traffic

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man reportedly pulled out a handgun after he thought he was cut off in Lincoln traffic. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of 33rd St. and Cornhusker around 4:50 p.m. on Monday after a reported weapons violation. Officers said they talked...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating incident involving off-duty officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Tuesday morning that internal investigators are looking into an incident involving an off-duty officer. The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Four in custody after auto theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four people were taken into custody after two reportedly stolen vehicles were found in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to a reported auto theft in the 5400 block of Madison around 9:15 p.m. on Monday. Officers said they talked to the 19-year-old victim and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

LPD: 18-year-old in stable condition after being shot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a late Monday night shooting in the Capital City. Captain Max Hubka said that officers were called out around 11:45 p.m. to a report of an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the area of 23rd and B Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fugitive with parole violation found in Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 29-year-old fugitive man was found in an apartment and refused to come out for two hours. The Metro Fugitive Task Force said they found out 29-year-old Trevaughn Brown in an apartment at 4301 N. 24th St. around 7: 45 a.m. on Monday. Officials said Brown was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weekend Omaha homicide victim identified

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the woman that was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department identified the homicide victim as 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg of Omaha. It was reported that police are investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Ave. and Miami St. that happened around...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD investigates shots reportedly fired

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department was called in after shots were reportedly fired. Officers said they were sent to the 1500 block of Knox St. on Nov. 5 at 1:45 a.m. after a call reported four gunshots being heard in the area. LPD said a group of people...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man in custody after reportedly cutting his roommate in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man was taken into custody after his roommate reported being cut by him in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 9566 Park Drive around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday for a reported cutting. Officers said the victim told them that his roommate had...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man injured after shots fired in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials are investigating a shooting that hurt one person in the metro area Sunday night. The Omaha Police Department said that are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in the 3300 block of N 41st St. around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. OPD said they responded to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe

PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
PAPILLION, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD investigating early morning homicide

OMAHA — The Omaha Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Avenue and Miami Street early Sunday morning. OPD says officers responded to a shooting call at 2:29 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to Nebraska Medical Center. The victim was declared dead at the hospital.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman arrested after reportedly taking money from register in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman was arrested after she was reportedly caught stealing money from her register at a Lincoln store. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Hy-Vee, 5010 O St., on Sunday around 7:30 p.m. for a call of a reported theft by an employee. According...
LINCOLN, NE

