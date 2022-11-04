Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Total lunar eclipse visible from metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Early Tuesday morning we got to see a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit!. It started after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the partial lunar eclipse began, but the total eclipse lasted for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m..
Tv20detroit.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices see massive 30-cent spike in metro Detroit in past week
(WXYZ) — Gas prices saw a massive spike over the past few days, sending the average price in the state to $4.23 per gallon, which is 27 cents higher than a week ago when we were below $4 per gallon. According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit jumped...
Tv20detroit.com
Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes
BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon expected to make several stops across Michigan for a final voter push ahead of Election Day
(WXYZ) — In just over 24 hours, the election polls will open and Michiganders across the state will be casting their vote for who they want to lead the state for the next 4 years. This weekend, incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon traveled across the...
Tv20detroit.com
What's on the minds of metro Detroit voters ahead of Tuesday's election?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's midterm election is just days away. And there's a lot on the ballot - from Michigan governor, to state attorney general, congressional seats, school boards, judgeships and much more. And then there's the 3 statewide ballot proposals voters will decide on covering issues like abortion,...
Tv20detroit.com
A Powerball winner after all! One person in California matched all 6 numbers
(WXYZ) — After a 10-plus hour delay, the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has been drawn!. After three months since Powerball last produced a winner, a winning ticket has been sold, ending a streak of over 40 drawings without a winner. The jackpot for the early Tuesday drawing was worth...
Tv20detroit.com
LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon make final appeal to voters ahead of election
(WXYZ) — Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon made last-minute appeals to undecided voters. Whitmer spoke in East Lansing Monday night. “We got about 26 hours, and now is that time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with...
Tv20detroit.com
How are communities stepping up security for poll workers & voters on Election Day?
(WXYZ) — False election fraud speculations have persisted following the 2020 presidential election, forcing city clerks across the state to tighten up their defenses. The State of Michigan gave $8 million to municipalities to make sure the election is safe & secure, but how was that money spent? We took a look.
Tv20detroit.com
LIVE BLOG: Michiganders head to the polls this Election Day to vote on key races, proposals
(WXYZ) — Today voters across Michigan will be heading to the polls to cast their ballots in the midterm election. There are major races and proposals at stake, including the governor’s race, and Prop 1, Prop 2 and Prop 3. We'll bring you the latest on Election Day...
Tv20detroit.com
Corewell Health East restricts hospital access to kids older than 5 as RSV spreads throughout the state
(WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country. According to the hospital, there has been a 500% increase in positive tests among children, so starting Monday, all 8 of Corewell East's hospitals in Michigan will undergo visitor restrictions.
Tv20detroit.com
How Governor Whitmer and Gubernatorial Candidate Dixon are spending their final campaign days
DETROIT — With only a few days until the midterm election, both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon are working around the clock to secure every vote they can. Saturday Dixon spent the afternoon in Zeeland holding a rally while Whitmer spent the evening in Detroit. At...
Tv20detroit.com
Clerks see final absentee voters as they prepare for Election Day
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For the last 48 hours, clerks' offices in metro Detroit have been a buzz. Monday marked the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot at their respective clerks' offices. Contrary to other absentee ballot requests earlier this fall, voters were required to fill out ballots in person and return them before leaving.
Tv20detroit.com
Election Day 2022: Here's how to research Michigan judicial candidates
(WXYZ) — They play a key role in criminal and civil courts, as high up as the State Supreme Court. Ahead of Election Day, we’re looking at why voters choose certain candidates and the qualities they look for. Voter Clarence Martin spent Friday shopping for groceries and considering...
