Allendale, MI

Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Total lunar eclipse visible from metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Early Tuesday morning we got to see a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit!. It started after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the partial lunar eclipse began, but the total eclipse lasted for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m..
Tv20detroit.com

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Massachusetts museum returns sacred items to Sioux tribes

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — A two hour ceremony was held in Massachusetts on Saturday to mark the symbolic return of about 150 items considered sacred by the Sioux peoples that had been stored at a small Massachusetts museum for more than a century. The ceremony included representatives of the...
BARRE, MA
Tv20detroit.com

What's on the minds of metro Detroit voters ahead of Tuesday's election?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Michigan's midterm election is just days away. And there's a lot on the ballot - from Michigan governor, to state attorney general, congressional seats, school boards, judgeships and much more. And then there's the 3 statewide ballot proposals voters will decide on covering issues like abortion,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

LARA accepting applications for $23M MI Child Care Grant

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is currently accepting grant applications from child care programs wishing to start or grow their initiatives by the end of next year. The state says it is offering a total of $23 million under the MI Future...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Whitmer, Dixon make final appeal to voters ahead of election

(WXYZ) — Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon made last-minute appeals to undecided voters. Whitmer spoke in East Lansing Monday night. “We got about 26 hours, and now is that time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Corewell Health East restricts hospital access to kids older than 5 as RSV spreads throughout the state

(WXYZ) — Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont is cracking down on visitor restrictions as the spread of respiratory viruses soars across the country. According to the hospital, there has been a 500% increase in positive tests among children, so starting Monday, all 8 of Corewell East's hospitals in Michigan will undergo visitor restrictions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Clerks see final absentee voters as they prepare for Election Day

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For the last 48 hours, clerks' offices in metro Detroit have been a buzz. Monday marked the last day for voters to request an absentee ballot at their respective clerks' offices. Contrary to other absentee ballot requests earlier this fall, voters were required to fill out ballots in person and return them before leaving.
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI

