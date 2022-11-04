Wheeling, W. Va. - Before the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Volleyball tournament kicks off on Thursday, the MEC released their annual All-MEC Honorees. The Wheeling University Volleyball team tied for the third most honorees on the list, with four of their players earning the All-MEC honors. Junior setter Karly Niesen was named the MEC Player of the Year and earned All-MEC First Team honorees while teammates Allonda Watkins and Mady Winters also earned All-MEC First Team honors. Junior outside hitter Tylah Yeomans rounded out the list with her first career All-MEC Second Team honoree giving the Cardinals four winners.

WHEELING, WV ・ 4 HOURS AGO