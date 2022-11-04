Read full article on original website
Niesen Wins MEC Player of the Year Headlining Four All-MEC Volleyball Honorees
Wheeling, W. Va. - Before the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Volleyball tournament kicks off on Thursday, the MEC released their annual All-MEC Honorees. The Wheeling University Volleyball team tied for the third most honorees on the list, with four of their players earning the All-MEC honors. Junior setter Karly Niesen was named the MEC Player of the Year and earned All-MEC First Team honorees while teammates Allonda Watkins and Mady Winters also earned All-MEC First Team honors. Junior outside hitter Tylah Yeomans rounded out the list with her first career All-MEC Second Team honoree giving the Cardinals four winners.
Richard Afolayanka Named to 2022 MEC Championship All-Tournament Team
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Men's and Women's Soccer Championships wrapped up on Sunday night when the Fairmont State women's soccer team won the 2022 MEC Championship. Following the championship game, the conference announced their annual Men's and Women's All-Tournament team for the championship tournament. The Wheeling University Men's Soccer team had one representative when junior Richard Afolayanka was named to the All-Tournament team.
