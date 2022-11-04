ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

DeWine touts strong GOP ticket with Vance, others in Lucas County rally

By Trevor Hubert / The Blade
 4 days ago

Ohio Republicans are teaming up for their final campaign push, taking the entire GOP ticket on the road as a show of strength for the party and support for one another.

Speaking at a get-out-the-vote rally at Brennan Equipment in Holland on Friday morning, the slate of candidates made their final pitch to northwest Ohio voters, leaning into the successes that the state has had under GOP leadership despite the perceived failures of Democratic leadership at the federal level.

The location was fitting for the “go to work” message that Governor DeWine brought to the rally. Speaking on a shop floor with the Ohio GOP banner held up by two forklifts behind him, he focused on the economic success that the state has seen during his tenure.

“We fight and win every single day, and we look at it that way,” he told the crowd. “We want to win every single day for you, every single day for Ohio. We are creating today more jobs in Ohio, every single day, than we have people to fill them.”

After the rally, Governor DeWine said that he feels the GOP ticket in Ohio is “very strong” and was recently told by a political source that it was “the best ticket he’d ever seen.”

Along with the governor, voters heard from U.S. Senate Candidate J.D. Vance, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green), 9th District Candidate J.R. Majewski, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Treasurer Robert Sprague, Auditor Keith Faber, Attorney General Dave Yost, Ohio Supreme Court Justices Pat Fischer, Pat DeWine, and Sharon Kennedy, and Ohio GOP Chairman Bob Paduchik.

Mr. Vance, a venture capitalist, and author, has had a particularly tight race against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area). Recent polls have placed both candidates leading within the margin of error. His message on Friday closely aligned with the governor’s, focusing on job creation, inflation and the economy, and energy.

“It’s not just about winning votes, it’s not just about beating the Democrats, it’s about ensuring that people who work hard and play by the rules in our great state have better leadership at every single level,” Mr. Vance said. “That’s exactly what we’re going to give to them.”

There was a sense of extra importance to boost the state’s conservative Supreme Court candidates and Mr. Vance.

“No matter how good of legislation we have, no matter how good our governor is, all of that is at risk with an activist Democrat Supreme Court,” Mr. Paduchik said. “And that’s why the most important race on your mind is you go to vote and you encourage your friends to vote on Tuesday is our Supreme Court justices.”

Being a former U.S. Senator himself, Governor DeWine stressed the importance of making sure GOP voters choose Mr. Vance in the closely contested race. In a ticket largely made up of incumbent Republicans, Mr. Vance stands out as a first-time candidate trying to break through to help the GOP take back the majority in a 50-50 Senate.

“We have a candidate who is a conservative, he’s one of us, he’s an Ohioan who understands this state,” Governor DeWine said. “He’s articulate, he’s going to be a leader when he gets to the United States Senate.”

Mr. Vance added another northwest Ohio stop to his schedule on Monday afternoon in Perrysburg, his final stop before heading to a last-minute rally with former President Donald Trump in Dayton. Mr. Majewski is also listed as a guest speaker for the rally and Mr. DeWine is expected to be in attendance.

Democrats were also trying to get out the vote on Friday, holding a news conference focusing on local candidates. Voters had another chance to hear from State House candidates Erika White and Nancy Larson, Lucas County Commissioner candidate and State Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D., Toledo), Lucas County Juvenile Court Candidate Vallie Bowman-English, and incumbent Lucas County Common Pleas Court Judge Lori Olender.

Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Ashford stressed the importance of the local races. Ms. Larson explained what she feels is at stake for the Democrats in the midterms.

“There is just so much on the line during this election,” she said while standing with the other candidates outside of the Lucas County early vote center at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. “There is women’s freedom over our bodies, there is the future of our public education, the future of our environment and Lake Erie.”

Early voting will in Ohio will be available on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Polls will be open in Ohio on Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. for election day. In Michigan, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

