A Warren County man was stabbed to death Monday morning in Warrenton and authorities have a suspect in custody. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says authorities were sent to Silverside Drive in Warrenton about 7:15 Monday morning. That’s where they found 46-year-old Marquis L. Burke lying in the road with several stab wounds. Burke was initially taken to Piedmont McDuffie Hospital for treatment, then transferred to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

WARRENTON, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO