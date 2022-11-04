ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

The true story behind ‘Sesame Street’ in Russia

By Michela Moscufo
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCUoA_0iz9bjqi00

When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, producers, artists, writers and other creative people became involved in creating culture for what they imagined would be a new, more open society.

Natasha Lance Rogoff, a journalist and filmmaker living in Russia at the time, author of the new book "Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia" was one of these people.

MORE: PEZ smuggler's remarkable story featured in new documentary

"This was an exciting time. There was so much hope," Rogoff told ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis.

Rogoff said she was approached by the executives of "Sesame Street" about making an international co-production of the show in Russia.

It was a remarkable and ambitious project, she said, adding that "the idea was that the Muppets would be the best ambassadors to bring idealistic values to post-communist Russia."

"Sesame Street," which launched in the U.S. in 1969, has had international spin-offs from the start, with early co-productions in Brazil, Mexico, Canada and Germany. There are currently more than 30 international co-productions of the show, and “each show in every different country reflects the culture and values of that society,” according to Rogoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yOcnn_0iz9bjqi00
Courtesy of Irina Borisova - PHOTO: Businka the Muppet invites Natasha Lance Rogoff and Leonid Zagalsky to a picnic in the Ulitsa Sezam studio.

Russia, which had been part of the Soviet Union and ruled under the political ideology of Communism for nearly seven decades, began to loosen the state's control over all aspects of society in 1991.

"I thought that Sesame Street could really help in terms of modeling different values and skills that children would need to thrive in a new, open society," said Rogoff.

The Russian co-production of "Sesame Street," translated as "Ulitsa Sezam," first aired in 1996.

The characters of "Sesame Street" were adapted to a Russian audience so Big Bird, for example, was modeled after the character of Domovoy in Russian folklore.

But certain ideas and themes did not always translate. Rogoff recounted the story of how she suggested a storyline for the show that featured a lemonade stand, which she suggested could teach children counting and team-building skills.

MORE: 'Goosebumps' author R.L. Stine talks his career, upbringing and successes

It was met with "complete horror," she said, with Russian educators, who were consultants for the show, telling the team it would be "shameful to show children selling things on the street."

"Under communism," she explained, "the people who would be illegally selling items on the street for profit under communism would be criminals and the mafia."

Moments like this illustrate how sensitive the situation was at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24xI8j_0iz9bjqi00
Courtesy of Irina Borisova - PHOTO: Muppets Kubik and Businka sharing a moment with Katya Mikhailovskaya (actress) and Tiger in the Ulitsa Sezam studio neighborhood.

"It was a very intense period," Rogoff said, "not only in Russia, but for us, for our team, trying to be sensitive to help, you know, as much as we could create a show that reflected their society, but also would promote values which would help them move a transition towards an open society.”

"Ulitsa Sezam” last aired in Russia and other nations of the former Soviet bloc in 2010, reportedly because it lost the support of the Putin regime.

Rogoff said the war in Ukraine has an additional layer of meaning for her because she experienced the modern-day nation of Russia in its infancy, witnessing the culture shift from the 1980s to the 1990s.

"I watched the Soviet Union collapse," she said. "That changed in my lifetime."

Rogoff suggested that her work on the "Ulitsa Sezam" had, and continues to have, an impact on Russian society.

MORE: Family calls for Sesame Place performer to be fired

"The 20-year-olds, late twenties, and the 30-year-olds who are now marching out of Russia because they don't want to fight," said Rogoff, "that is the Sesame Street generation."

"And on the Ukrainian side, same thing," she added. "That's the 20-year-olds, the same age cohort that are defending their freedom and independence that they got and built during the period of creating 'Ulitsa Sezam.' Those adults now also grew up on the show."

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
Newsweek

Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General

Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
Newsweek

Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Newsweek

Putin Ally Predicts 'End of Our Planet' in Nuclear 'Red Line' Warning

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the possibility of a nuclear war, political and military leaders have been evaluating possible outcomes. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned that although his Kremlin ally never planned to use nuclear weapons, the Russian leader will fight his way out if backed into a corner.
Newsweek

Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'

A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
News Tender

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
AFP

'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush

For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
WASHINGTON STATE
ABC News

ABC News

898K+
Followers
189K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy